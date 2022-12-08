Hyundai shares IONIQ 6 pricing and specs that do not include 53 kWh battery in UK

Hyundai Motor UK has shared pricing and performance specs for both Premium and Ultimate trims of the upcoming IONIQ 6 streamliner. All versions of the IONIQ 6 currently coming to the UK feature the larger 77.4 kWh battery, providing the most range. However, as you’ll see below, the starting pricing of the IONIQ 6 is higher to start, compared to what a 53 kWh version may cost in the US.

The IONIQ 6 is an E-GMP-based EV we have been anticipating since its IONIQ 5 sibling arrived last year. The Korean automaker officially unveiled what it calls an electric streamliner this past summer, alongside details of the EVs trim levels, battery sizes, and powertrain configurations.

Even after our time exploring the Hyundai IONIQ 6 inside and out, we could only speculate as to what its starting pricing would entail, wagering somewhere in the mid- to high-40’s… at least in the US. Consumers in the UK and EU will receive Hyundai’s latest EV first, as pre-orders for a special “first-edition” already opened and sold out in under 24 hours.

Those lucky 2,500 initial customers should receive delivery this coming spring, but there is still plenty of IONIQ 6 to go around overseas. Today, Hyundai Motor UK shared pricing for the two higher end trims of the IONIQ 6 ahead of deliveries next year.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 pricing starts at £46,745 in the UK

Hyundai UK shared the following pricing and performance specs in a press release today, as it pertains to both the Premium and Ultimate trims of the IONIQ 6. The Premium RWD version starts at £46,745 ($57,120) while the Ultimate RWD trim starts at £50,245 ($61,375).

Both versions include a 77.4 kWh battery pack capable of up to 379 miles of range as estimated by Hyundai (not official at this point). Hyundai offering the long range battery only to begin is a large reason for the higher IONIQ 6 pricing in the UK.

The automaker has already promised a smaller, 53 kWh battery pack RWD version in the US, which could make its way overseas as well, but not anytime soon. According to the Hyundai UK team, the larger battery will be only option available, unless demand says otherwise. So Hyundai’s focus will be the first-edition, Ultimate, and Premium versions of the IONIQ 6 in the UK, and pricing reflects that.

As for the US, we are still anticipating official pricing, confirmed specs (like range), and pre-order details sometime this spring, so stay tuned. At the very least, today’s news out of the UK gives us ballpark pricing of what the higher end trims of the IONIQ 6 could cost in the US.