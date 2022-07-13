Hyundai officially debuts new IONIQ 6 with 379 mile range, teases upcoming IONIQ N performance EV

This evening, Hyundai globally debuted the IONIQ 6, which it describes as an “electrified streamliner.” Because it shares the same 800V E-GMP platform as the IONIQ 5, the IONIQ 6 makes its debut with a lot of the same features. That being said, Hyundai has worked hard to improve several performance specifications on it newest EV, including significantly better range.

Background leading up the the Hyundai IONIQ 6 debut

In the summer of 2020, Hyundai launched IONIQ as its own electric brand consisting of three initial models. This began with the IONIQ 5 crossover EV, which is currently available and remains in high demand in all its respective markets.

During the initial IONIQ brand launch, Hyundai shared details of its second EV scheduled for 2022, called the IONIQ 6. This all-electric sedan was based on the automaker’s concept EV called the “Prophecy.”

Hyundai’s Prophecy concept from 2020

Although we knew the IONIQ 6 was slotted to arrive sometime in 2022, Hyundai Motor Group has been relatively quiet about its progress. It wasn’t until late June that the first official images leaked to the public, showing a sporty electric sedan that strayed quite a bit from both its conceptual predecessor and its CUV sibling.

This evening, Hyundai delivered the global debut of the new IONIQ 6 EV, and we finally have some specs to savor … just not pricing yet (sorry).

Source: Hyundai Motor Group





Hyundai IONIQ 6 makes global debut as a major EV upgrade

Hyundai Motor Group shared many of the details you see below (and then some) in a press release coinciding with the IONIQ 6 digital world debut (see below). The first thing you’ll notice from the video footage of the sedans on stage is their sleek and sporty look, especially compared to the boxier IONIQ 5.

The Hyundai team is describing its new sedan as an “electrified streamliner,” which feels like glorified halo term, similar to describing the 5 as a “fastback” rather than the less desirable term “hatchback.”

During the digital premiere event, space was one of three factors Hyundai designers and executives stressed in the design of the IONIQ 6. This is due in large part to the vehicle’s massive 2,950 mm wheelbase – just 49 mm shorter than the IONIQ 5.

At an overall length of 4,855 mm, width of 1,880-mm wide, and height of 1,495-mm, Hyundai claims the IONIQ 6 could very well be its most aerodynamic design to date. The automaker is also touting a WLTP-estimated energy consumption under 14 kWh/100 km, proclaiming that the IONIQ 6 will be one of the most energy-efficient EVs on the road when it hits the market.

Interior

Thanks to its large wheelbase, the interior of the IONIQ 6 should feel quite roomy, even with its more streamlined backend compared to the IONIQ 5. Hyundai stressed that the ergonomic interior was designed to feel more like a live-work space than a car. Thomas Schemera, executive vice president, Global CMO, and the head of customer experience at Hyundai Motor elaborated:

IONIQ 6 is designed and engineered to seamlessly enhance our daily lives as space to awaken your potential. The innovative interior is meticulously thought out as a cocoon-like personal space, enhanced with the latest technologies to create a safe, fun, and stress-free driving experience. The spacious interior, with sustainability and usability at its heart, once again represents a step forward for electric vehicles, in line with the values of our customers.

This personal space offers a coziness accentuated by customizable dual-color ambient lighting in a spectrum of 64 colors and six pre-selected themes. The steering wheel also has status bar lights built in that will flash and display progress as the IONIQ 6 is charged.

A new feature introduced on the IONIQ 6 is the EV Performance Tune-up system. This feature allows the driver to freely adjust steering effort, motor power, accelerator sensitivity, and driveline mode to suit one’s particular preferences and needs. This feature is explained in great detail by the Hyundai team in the IONIQ 6 debut video below, so be sure to check that out.

Here are some other notable interior specs:

Four USB Type-C and one Type-A ports

Electric Active Sound Design (e-ASD) An optimum, spaceship-like sound is added to the cabin and changes based on the vehicle’s driving status.

Speed Sync Lighting mode changes the brightness of the interior lighting in the front row based on EV’s speed.

Front row Relaxation Comfort Seats promote leisure by simply adjusting the seat angle (optional add only available in certain markets).

Other important IONIQ 6 specs

Now we get to our bread and butter. We know you’ve been waiting patiently. Below are some of the more pertinent specifications shared by Hyundai during today’s presentation.

As you’ll see, The IONIQ 6 shares a lot of the same technology as its CUV sibling, but Hyundai has used its experience gathered from the 5 to deliver an even better performing EV, especially in terms of range (IONIQ 5 range is 220-303 miles, depending on the configuration). Anyways, have a look:

53 kWh or 77.4 kWh battery pack options (same as the IONIQ 5)

Energy consumption 14 kWh/100 km (RWD with standard battery and 18″ wheels)

Two motor layout options: single RWD or dual AWD AWD delivers 239 kW/605 Nm of torque

610 km (379 mi) WLTP range on a single charge

0-100 km (0-62 mph) in 5.1 seconds (top tier Performance Edition)

400V/800V platform allows for (350 kW) DC fast charging from 10-80% in 18 minutes

ADAS and software updates available over-the-air (OTA)

Supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging with outside power outlet and second outlet under rear seats

Infotainment supports both Apple Carplay and Android Auto

IONIQ 6 comes equipped with Hyundai SmartSense ADAS

Available in 12 exterior colors and four interior options, 18″ or 20″ wheels

What about the IONIQ N series?

Did you think we forgot?

As you’ll see fairly early on in the premiere video, Hyundai’s three initial IONIQ vehicles (5, 6, and 7 concept) are shown racing down a speedway. Suddenly, a flash starts to come at them from the opposite direction. Could it be?

The answer is yes, Hyundai has confirmed plans to add the electrified IONIQ brand to its N and N Line of performance variants. You don’t get more than a quick glimpse of the IONIQ N zooming by, but the team has let us know that we will learn more about the IONIQ N soon … very soon.

Check out the digital world debut of the Hyundai IONIQ 6

Now that the Hyundai IONIQ 6 has made its official debut, we will wait to see where the it lands price-wise. It is scheduled to begin production this quarter and will initially launch in Asia and Europe. North America should see IONIQ 6 deliveries in 2023.

Check out the official global debut presentation below to learn more:

