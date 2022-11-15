Hyundai’s IONIQ6, the ‘new standard in dynamic EV driving,’ sells out in under 24 hours

Hyundai unveiled its IONIQ6 earlier this year, setting a new standard in EV aerodynamics and energy efficiency. The South Korean automaker’s second dedicated EV is garnering significant attention, selling out within 24 hours of its release.

Hyundai created its IONIQ series, combining “ION” and “unique” as a tribute to the company’s dedication to electric mobility. The commitment has paid off so far, with the Hyundai IONIQ5 snagging over 3% of the US EV share YTD, with only Tesla models, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E, and Chevy BOLT EV/EUV selling more.

The IONIQ6 will sit on Hyundai’s 800V Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the same one used for its award-winning IONIQ5. However, the automaker has worked hard to ensure its second dedicated EV lives up to its standard, making improvements upon its already impressive IONIQ5.

According to Hyundai, its “electrified streamliner” will be one of the most efficient EVs to hit the market with WLTP-estimated energy consumption of less than 14 kWh/100 km.

Hyundai also kicked up the range with its IONIQ6, capable of 379 miles (610 km) WLTPO range on a single charge with a long-range 77.4 kWh battery.

As far as looks, the IONIQ6 reminds me of a cross between a Porsche and Audi TT with a sleek, aerodynamic design. It seems I’m not the only fan, as the IONIQ6 first edition EV has sold out in less than 24 hours.

Hyundai IONIQ6 EV sells out within 24 hours

According to a press release from Hyundai, pre-sales of the first edition IONIQ6 began in key markets (Germany, the UK, France, Norway, and the Netherlands), and within 24 hours, the EV was sold out.

Util Meachau commented on the accomplishment, stating:

This extraordinarily high interest in and demand for IONIQ 6 First Edition underscores Hyundai’s leadership in zero-emission mobility. With its aerodynamically sculpted silhouette, long driving range, and interior that elevates the electric mobility experience for customers, IONIQ 6 redefines what a car should be. We are certain that European customers will be immediately drawn to our Electrified Streamliner.

Hyundai’s exclusive 2,500 first-edition IONIQ6 models featured:

A matte black finish

20-inch wheels

Dedicated first-edition ECONYL floor mats

Exclusive leather options (inspired by Hyundai’s Prophecy EV concept)

Black aluminum ‘H’ emblems on the front and rear boot door underline

Hyundai says customers that were not able to pre-order the IONIQ6 first edition will receive an offer from their dealer. Meanwhile, those lucky enough to get their hands on one will receive their EV models between March and April 2023.

The official launch of the Hyundai IONIQ6 will happen at the end of 2022 and into 2023.