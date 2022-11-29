Ride around town with SWFT’s VOLT e-bike at $600 ($300 off) in New Green Deals

Did you miss out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday e-bike savings? Don’t worry, the SWFT VOLT e-bike is on sale for $600 today. Packing pedal assist riding, a 19.8 MPH top speed, and a 32-mile range before it’s time to plug back in, you’ll find that the SWFT VOLT is a great way to get around town this fall and winter without using a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

SWFT VOLT e-bike packs 32 miles of riding for $600

Best Buy is offering the SWFT VOLT E-Bike for $599.99 shipped. Down from a $900 list price, we’ve seen it fall to as low as $500 in the past, but that was way back in January. This is among the best pricing that we’ve seen since. Ready to let you get to and from work without using a single drop of gas or oil. It can travel at up to 19.8 MPH and the built-in battery can last for as long as 32 miles before it’s time to plug back in. The pedal assist mode on SWFT’s VOLT will let you balance between your legs and the built-in motor making the e-bike go forward without having to exert as much effort. This pedal assist function also means that when the terrain gets hilly, the bike can take the hard part out of biking, making it so you don’t have to change how hard you’re pedaling.

Jetson’s Knight electric scooter with over 15 miles of range falls to new $348 low at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Jetson Knight Electric Scooter for $348 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at $51 below the previous best price at Amazon. This electric scooter is designed to be easy to take with you from place to place as you travel throughout the city. It can collapse to make it simple to pick up, and also store when you arrive at a destination. The 350W motor can propel the scooter up to 15.5MPH and even lets it climb hills up to 15 degrees. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to 16 miles on a single charge as well, which is more than enough for getting around the city once you park somewhere, or even traveling to work or the store. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil will be required for this scooter to function.

Segway’s all-new SuperScooter GT electric scooters now $390 off+, plus more from $400

Cyber Monday savings are now going live on Segway electric vehicles, including its traditional commuter-ready scooters and even some of the self-balancing kind. Courtesy of Amazon and direct from Segway, we’re focusing on the latter for our top pick of the new SuperScooter GT1 at $2,409 shipped. Normally fetching $2,800, this is still one of the first chances to save and a new all-time low. We last ran an exclusive offer at $99 more, with the $390 in holiday savings delivering the best discount yet. Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.

Packed into a similar design as the lead deal, the SuperScooter GT2 steps up to an even more capable feature set. Segway is delivering an even faster electric ride thanks to a 43.5 MPH top speed powered by a 6000W 2-wheel drive motor that enables a 0 to 30 MPH acceleration in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, and 1,512Wh battery. This model of course then steps up in price, and arrives with a more fitting $3,509 price tag to match all of the high-end functionality. You’ll still be saving the same $490 as above, too, while scoring one of the first overall discounts at $199 below our previous mention.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the SWFT VOLT e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

You can use an e-bike or electric scooter for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the SWFT VOLT e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Husqvarna’s 4G Automower 115H robot lawn mower hits new low at $700 (50% off) in New Green Deals