Snow Joe’s snow blower clears a 18- by 10-inch path in one pass at $195 (Reg. $399) in New Green Deals

The Sun Joe 24V iON+ Snow Blower Kit is available for $195, which is a 51% discount from its normal $399 going rate. The powerful 1,200W brushless motor can clear a path 18 inches wide by 10 inches deep in a single pass. It does all this without a single drop of gas and oil, and the two included batteries can clear up to 10 tons of snow before it's time to recharge.

Blow snow to the curb

Woot is offering the Sun Joe 24V iON+ Snow Blower Kit for $194.99 Prime shipped, while non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. For comparison, this exact kit goes for $399 at Amazon while today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at a full 51% off. As an all-inclusive kit, this bundle includes a traditional snow blower as well as a dual port charger, cover, and the “Ice Dozer” attachment. This snow blower can clear an 18-inch wide by 10-inch deep path in a single run, making it a simple task to clear your driveway or sidewalk. The included batteries can clear up to 10 tons of snow per charge, and the integrated scraper bar at the base of the unit even takes care of ice and snow on the ground without damaging the snow blower’s deck or your driveway. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is needed for this snow blower to run, making it a greener alternative to gas-powered models.

Husqvarna’s 4G Automower 115H robot lawn mower hits new low at $700 (50% off)

Through the end of the year, Husqvarna’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Automower 115H 4G Robot Lawn Mower for $699.99 shipped. Also matched at Lowe’s. Down from $1,400, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and comes in with a full 50% in savings. For further comparison, our last mention of the 1115H was $960. While you might be used to seeing us over at 9to5Toys feature deals on robotic vacuums, did you know that the same technology could be applied to lawn mowers? Well, Husqvarna did just that with its Automower line, and the 115H is a solid choice all around. It can handle up to 0.4-acre lots with ease and is even weatherproof so you can schedule it to mow day or night in just about any weather. However, this model features built-in 4G connectivity which means that you can control it from smart home gear like Alexa and Assistant. Plus, if it needs to charge mid-mow, then it’ll head back to its base to top off before finishing the yard. Of course, the Husqvarna Automower does all of this without a single drop of gas or oil, making it an eco-friendly solution as well.

Automate winter heating with a $40 discount on Google’s latest Nest Thermostat at $90

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Thermostat for $89.99 shipped in several styles. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s $40 discount is delivering the first discount in months while also arriving at one of the lowest prices of all-time. Arriving as the latest in-house option for bringing voice control and scheduling to the climate control system, Google Nest Thermostat arrives with a refreshed form-factor that’s centered around a frosted glass aesthetic with LED display. Ideal for keeping things comfortable without lifting a finger this winter, you can leverage Assistant to fight back against the cold with voice controlled or even automated heating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

