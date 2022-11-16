Sun Joe’s 8-inch corded electric pole saw trims your trees at $79 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to get the yard trimmed up and take down some branches from around your property? Well, today’s New Green Deals is perfect for that task. Sun Joe’s 8-inch 6.5A corded electric pole saw is discounted to $79 at Lowe’s, making now a fantastic time to pick it up. No motor oil or gas is required for it to function, making this a green alternative to other pole saws on the market. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Trim trees without gas or motor oil

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of Sun Joe corded lawn tools from $79 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign-up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to start at $75.05. Our top pick is the 8-inch 6.5A Corded Electric Pole Saw at $79 or less, which normally goes for $100. This at least 21% discount marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen in months and lets you easily trim trees around your property this fall and winter. Designed to function without any gas or motor oil, you’ll find that this corded electric pole saw features an 8-inch bar and chain and can reach up to 9.4-feet high. On top of that, the multi-position head can tilt from 0 to 30 degrees as well, which adds even more versatility to it. Plus, it’s corded electric, which means you’ll never have a battery die on you when using it.

ONYX LZR e-bikes see exclusive first post-launch discount at up to $560 off from $1,839

9to5Toys has partnered with Wellbots to offer our readers an exclusive 20% discount on the latest ONYX LZR e-bike lineup. There’s up to $560 in savings available and pricing starts at $1,839 when you use the code TOYS20 at checkout. The more powerful 900W ONYX LZR is discounted to $2,329.20 with the sale, saving you the most today at $560 off. Launching back in August for $2,799, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked as it was on sale for $2,000 when pre-orders were live, making this the first post-launch sale.

The 900W ONYX LZR features up to 70 miles of range depending on what mode you choose before it’s time to plug back in. It can hit speeds of up to 28 MPH in pedal assist mode as well, which is quite fast all things considered. However, the one thing to keep in mind is that with a 70-mile range battery it’ll take up to seven hours to charge it at 2A, meaning you should likely plug it in overnight to have enough power to ride the next day.

Of course, the ONYX LZR e-bikes require no gas or oil to function, making them a solid choice for your green commuting needs. Plus, it can be nice to get some fresh air when riding to or from work, heading to the store, or just driving over to a friend’s house. All-in-all, these e-bikes are a fantastic choice for traversing the city at all times of the year. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more.

Emerson Sensi HomeKit Wi-Fi smart thermostat upgrades your heating at 2022 low of $79

Amazon is offering the Emerson Sensi HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $79 shipped. Down from $115 at Amazon, this marks a new 2022 all-time low that we’ve tracked and matches the best prices that we’ve seen in the past 12 months. Compatible with all three major smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, this thermostat makes it easy to change the temperature with voice commands. It’s also easy to install, and the Sensi monitors the performance and efficiency of your HVAC system to give you usage reports, alerts, and maintenance reminders. Keep reading for more.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the corded electric pole saw on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

You can use an e-bike or electric scooter for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the corded electric pole saw on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless mower with leaf pickup mode falls $103 to $326 at Amazon