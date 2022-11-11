Score this 178Wh portable power station with 45W USB-C PD for $80 in New Green Deals

While many portable power stations are expensive, today’s New Green Deals shows that’s not always the case. With 178Wh of capacity and up to 45W USB-C PD output, alongside 120W AC and 2.4A USB-A, this portable power station from NEXPOWER is great for keeping on hand should the lights go out or you just need to run an off-grid campsite. It’s on sale for $90 today at Amazon, saving you $40 from its normal rate and marking a new low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Enjoy 45W USB-C PD output with NEXPOWER’s power station

NEXPOWER-US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 178Wh Portable Power Station for $89.98 shipped. Down from $130, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This portable power station is great for having on-hand in case of a power outage or to run a campsite. For output, there’s some pretty solid options to choose from here. For instance, the USB-C PD port can deliver up to 45W of power, while the AC output maxes out at 120W sustained and the two USB-A ports cap off at 2.4A. On top of that, there’s a 2W LED flashlight built-in as well so you can use this power station to illuminate an area should the need arise. Continuing on, you’ll be able to use USB-C PD, solar panels, a wall outlet, or a 12V car charger to replenish the internal 178Wh battery for this portable power station, which gives you a wide range of charging options overall. Of course, being battery-powered, there’s no gas or oil required for this station to function.

Rad Power Bikes launches up to $500 off pre-Black Friday sale with new all-time lows

Rad Power Bikes is now ending the week today by launching a pre-Black Friday Holiday Haul sale that’s joining in on all of the other early holiday savings. This time around offering the best discounts of the year across its stable of popular e-bikes, there’s up to $500 in savings to be had while beating the end of November rush. Our top pick this time around is delivering a new all-time low on the RadCity 5 Plus Electric Bike, which now drops down to $1,699 shipped. Normally you’d pay $1,999, with today’s offer amounting to $300 in savings. This is $100 under our previous mention from earlier in the summer and a rare chance to save on top of being the best discount yet.

As one of the most capable electric vehicles in the Rad Power Bikes stable, the recently-released RadCity 5 Plus steps up to deliver a 750W rear hub motor that allows the vehicle to hit up to 20 MPH top speeds. Its range can hit as high as 45 miles with pedal assist, and the 60mm spring suspension fork leads to a smoother ride than other models. Throw in the refreshed LED displays, hydraulic disc breaks, and five different speed settings and you’re looking at quite the compelling option for commuters that you can read more.

Another highlight from the Rad Power Bikes early Black Friday sale is putting the RadRover 6 Plus in the spotlight with $500 in savings attached. This model is now down to $1,499 from its usual $1,999 price tag, undercutting our previous mention by an extra $150. This is a new all-time low and marks the first discount in a few months.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings.

Juiced Bikes early Black Friday sale offers up to $500 off from $999

Juiced Bikes is launching a slew of early Black Friday deals with up to $500 in savings across its entire lineup. Our top pick from the sale is the Class 2 RipRacer, which is down to $999 shipped from its normal $1,299 list price. This $300 discount marks the first time that we’ve seen Juiced offered for less than $1,000. The class 2 RipRacer has the ability to reach speeds of 20 MPH which is perfect for riding around town this fall and even into the winter and spring. The fat tires on the bike mean you’ll be able to handle sand, dirt, and even some snow with ease as well. The battery can last for up to 35 miles per charge, and you’ll even find an AirTag compartment built into the bike so you can track it should something happen. If the RipRacer doesn’t cut it for you though, then be sure to check out the rest of the Juiced Bikes sale that’s going on with up to $500 in savings across various models. Plus, check out our hands-on review of the RipRacer to learn more about what it has to offer.

New Tesla deals

