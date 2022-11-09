Juiced Bikes early Black Friday sale offers up to $500 off from $999 in New Green Deals

If you’ve been holding off on picking up a Juiced Bikes e-bike, then now’s your chance. Coming in with up to $500 in savings, these early Black Friday deals offer some of the best prices that we’ve seen ever with e-bikes starting as low as $999. Juiced Bikes require no gas or oil to function, and even the base model class 2 RipRacer can achieve speeds of 20 MPH and has a range of 35 miles. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Juiced Bikes go on sale at new all-time lows

Juiced Bikes is launching a slew of early Black Friday deals with up to $500 in savings across its entire lineup. Our top pick from the sale is the Class 2 RipRacer, which is down to $999 shipped from its normal $1,299 list price. This $300 discount marks the first time that we’ve seen Juiced offered for less than $1,000. The class 2 RipRacer has the ability to reach speeds of 20 MPH which is perfect for riding around town this fall and even into the winter and spring. The fat tires on the bike mean you’ll be able to handle sand, dirt, and even some snow with ease as well. The battery can last for up to 35 miles per charge, and you’ll even find an AirTag compartment built into the bike so you can track it should something happen. If the RipRacer doesn’t cut it for you though, then be sure to check out the rest of the Juiced Bikes sale that’s going on with up to $500 in savings across various models. Plus, check out our hands-on review of the RipRacer to learn more about what it has to offer.

Segway’s Ninebot ES2/4 electric scooters fall to best prices of the year starting at $473

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $535.49 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $700 or more, today’s offer delivers the best discount of the year at $165 off. This is the lowest we’ve seen in well over a year, and marks the second-best price of all-time. With fall weather being as inconsistent as ever, there’s still time to get some joyrides in before winter arrives. Segway’s discounted Ninebot ES4 is just the way to make that happen, with an off-season price cut that delivers its 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed feature set for less. Capable of handling everything from commuting to work or picking up groceries to more casual rides around the block, this electric scooter sports a folding design alongside a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down.

On the more affordable side of the EV game, the Segway Ninebot E22 will have you joyriding around town for quite a bit less. Also on sale courtesy of Amazon, this more affordable offering is now even less expensive thanks to a 20% discount that drops pricing down to $473. This model too is at the lowest price of the year, and delivers 12.4 MPH top speeds and other notable features for $56 less than the lead deal.

Hit the road with up to $790 off Huck Cycles

Wellbots is offering an extra 10% off the entire lineup of Huck Cycles 2022 electric motorbikes with prices starting at $4,770 shipped. Simply use the code HUCK10 at checkout. With up to $790 in savings available across the lineup, today’s deal starts $380 below our last mention to mark the best deal we’ve seen all-time. Huck Cycles pack some impressive features across the lineup, like all models offering 40 miles of range per charge, which lets you ride to and from work without having to plug in. You’ll also find DOT-approved headlights, turn signals, and an integrated brake light as standard equipment on all models too. This means you can use the electric motorbikes on the road when registered at up to 30 MPH, though heading off-road will let you top out at 45 MPH or more. You won’t even need a single drop of gas or oil to do any of these things, either, making Huck Cycles a greener and better alternative to standard transportation.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Juiced Bikes sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

You can use an e-bike or electric scooter for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Juiced Bikes sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Greenworks 48V 20-inch cordless mower with leaf pickup mode falls $103 to $326 at Amazon