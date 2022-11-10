Kia swaps flagship gas Stinger GT for electric EV6 in UK, reflecting EV performance dominance

A new performance high-performance model from Kia is set to take over the streets of the UK. If you liked the Kia Stinger GT sports saloon, then you will love its electric replacement, the Kia EV6 GT, the South Korean automaker’s most powerful production car to date.

According to a report from Autocar, the Kia Stinger GT will no longer be available for UK customers after a short five-year run.

Although Kia’s Stinger was never meant to be a top seller in the UK market, its launch was “a transformative moment” for Kia, according to Kia UK CEO Paul Philpott.

Meanwhile, as Kia undergoes a full-scale transformation toward electric vehicles, the automaker plans to solidify its position as a leading EV maker. Part of this plan is to carry the GT line into the future of zero-emission high-performance travel.

In August, Kia unveiled its fastest production vehicle, the fully electric EV6 GT. Although Kia and fast are not often associated, the high-performance EV model beat a Ferrari and Lamborghini in a race. According to the release:

In independent testing performed by leading third party AMCI, the EV6 GT out-accelerated a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder RWD.

Kia’s EV6 can compete with the best with 576 hp, 0 to 60 mph capabilities in 3.4 seconds, and top speeds of 161 mph. It’s powered by a 77.4 kWh battery, a 160 kW front motor, and a 270 kW rear motor. For superior performance, Kia includes “drift mode,” which distributes power to the rear wheels.

In a sign of the changing times, the Kia EV6 GT performance car is now set to “take the baton” from its flagship Stinger in the UK as the auto industry transitions to electric.

Kia EV6 GT Source: Kia

Kia says goodbye to Stinger and hello to EV6 GT

Autocar notes Kia’s electric EV6 is set to reach customers in the UK in the final stretch of 2022. Although the article mentions it’s not a “direct replacement,” Kia says its EV6 is the perfect car to “take the baton” from the Stinger.

Kia’s UK boss Paul Philpott adds:

Our future product plan has a major focus on electrification, and globally Kia plans to offer a line-up of 14 EVs by 2027. Combining high-performance capabilities with an incredible design and a long-range electric powertrain, the EV6 GT is an important part of this plan and a true new flagship for the Kia brand.

While the Stinger was capable of 0 to 60 mph time in 4.7 seconds with 300 hp, the fully electric EV cranks up the performance with AWD, 0 to 60 capabilities of 3.4 seconds, and 576 hp.

Head of design at Kia, Karim Habib, comments on the Stingers electric successor, saying:

The spirit of Stinger remains and will remain. I like to think that the EV6 has the genes of the GT. We’re doing to do a GT of that, and it has the Stinger in it.

Electrek’s Take

This is not the first (or the last) time that we will see an electric vehicle replace an iconic gas-powered model. Ford has already started upgrading consumer favorite models, such as the Mustang and F-150 trucks, into pure EVs.

In fact, Ford announced in late October it would be dropping the popular Ford Fiesta model to focus on accelerating its electric vehicle rollout.

Expect to see more of this as the auto industry and nations around the world transition to zero-emission electric vehicles.