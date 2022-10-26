Ford plows ahead with electric vehicle rollout, scrapping Ford Fiesta production

If you were planning to purchase a Ford Fiesta in the future, you might be out of luck. Ford announced Wednesday it would be dropping what was once one of the best-selling cars in the world to focus on its electric vehicle rollout.

Ford drops Fiesta to focus on electric vehicles

It’s the end of an era, as the Ford Fiesta will be dropped from the automaker’s lineup sooner than expected. Ford says it will be saying farewell to the iconic little model that 22 million drivers trusted to get them where they need to go over five decades.

Meanwhile, Ford is gearing up for one of the most significant transformations in the automaker’s rich history, a fully electric one. The American automaker is scrapping production of its Ford Fiesta model next summer to focus on the next generation of electric vehicles in Europe.

The move comes a year earlier than expected as Ford begins rolling out all-electric models across its lineup.

Earlier this year, Ford released plans to become an all-electric brand in Europe by 2035, introducing nine EV models by 2024. The EV rollout started with the successful launch of the Mach-E and Mach-E GT and the E-Transit commercial van.

Ford Cologne, Germany facility / Source: Ford

Ford’s new electric car will be built at its Cologne, Germany, plant, where the Ford Fiesta is currently made. The new EV will be a medium-sized crossover based on VW’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform, which the ID.4 sits atop and will begin production next year. A company source told Automotive News Europe:

The electric car will be built in Cologne from summer 2023.

The seven new EVs will include three electric passenger vehicles and four commercial models. An all-electric version of the Ford Puma will roll out in 2024.

Ford says it will also end production of the Ford S-Max and Galaxy minivans along with the Fiesta as it shifts its focus to electric vehicles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.