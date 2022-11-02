Radio Flyer launches small cargo electric bike that folds in half and carries kids on back

More than just little red wagons, Radio Flyer has spent the last couple years upping its electric bike game. The company puts an emphasis on quality production while retaining an affordable price, and the new Flyer Folding Cargo Electric Bike certainly tracks with that design ethos.

In the past we’ve reviewed Radio Flyer’s mid-tail cargo bike with larger wheels and a bulkier frame.

But with the new Flyer Folding Cargo Electric Bike (which doesn’t exactly have the most creative name), the company is focusing on shrinking the bike’s size while still retaining proper cargo qualities.

The 53 pound (24 kg) bike uses an integrated rear rack that is part of the actual frame, increasing strength and rigidity.

It’s a similar move to one we saw yesterday on the new Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike, which added the rear rack directly into the bike’s frame to offer up to 150 pounds (68 kg) of cargo capacity in back.

The Flyer Folding Cargo Electric Bike doesn’t come with quite the same heavy duty weight rating, but it still lets you carry kids on back with its 80 pound (36 kg) rack weight limit. The bike has a maximum rider weight capacity of 220 pounds (100 kg), resulting in a total payload capacity of 300 pounds (136 kg).

The bike features a 350W continuous rated rear hub motor and a removable 48V 10Ah lithium-ion battery with 480Wh of capacity.

The battery dock behind the seat post also has a small, discrete compartment designed for hiding an Apple AirTag or other similarly-sized tracking device.

That’s a move we’ve seen other companies like Juiced and Wing Bikes employing as well, making it easier to track your bike if it gets stolen.

Radio Flyer says its battery can power the bike for up to 40 miles (64 km) of range on a single charge, though that’s when using the lower few of the five pedal assist power levels. If you’re rocking that thumb throttle hard then you’ll find the range will be lower.

A hidden compartment for an AirTag tracking device

Stopping is accomplished with a pair of mechanical disc brakes using 180 mm rotors.

LED lights, an LED handlebar display with USB charging port, a dual leg kickstand and a fender set are included as standard equipment, though Radio Flyer’s range of cargo baskets are add-ons that will require you to fork over some extra cash on top of the bike’s $1,699 purchase price.

Radio Flyer is focusing on differentiating itself through quality manufacturing. The company highlights its quality control and safety standards as key aspects of its design and production.

The Flyer Folding Cargo Electric Bike conforms to UL2849 for its electrical systems, UL2271 for its li-ion battery, UL1310 for its battery charging, and ISO4210 for its frame and fork testing.

The e-bikes also undergo rigorous inspection and testing before leaving the factory. As the company explained:

“All components of Flyer™ eBikes undergo robust quality control inspections, and a multi-point inspection process throughout the bike assembly process ensures the highest standard of quality. In fact, every Flyer™ electric bike passes 50 quality checks on the assembly line. 100% of bikes are ride tested after assembly to ensure safe and proper function. Packaging is designed to meet the ISTA 3A standard to ensure no damage to the bike or components during the shipping process.”

Radio Flyer is offering its folding cargo e-bikes in four different color options of black, red, white, and green.

There’s only one frame size, but the company says it can fit riders from 4’11” to 6’4″ (150 to 193 cm).

What do you think of Radio Flyer’s newest electric bike? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comment section below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.