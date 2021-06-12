While the name Radio Flyer may bring up nostalgic images of a little red wagon for some (or little red Teslas for the youngest generation), the company is now branching out into electric two-wheelers with a pair of new fat tire electric bicycles for adults.

As Radio Flyer’s Chief Wagon Officer Robert Pasin explained:

“We’ve inspired creative play for generations of families, so launching a line that offers adults a fun way to explore their world is a natural fit. This is a huge milestone for us, and truly demonstrates our determination to never stop innovating, even at a legacy brand like Radio Flyer.”

The new line of electric bicycles is known as FLYER and include two different frame styles designed for utility and leisure riding.

The first model, known as the Flyer M880, takes on more of a combined cruiser/utility design.

The e-bike features fat tires in large 26″ wheels but combines them with a laid-back step-through frame with adjustable high handlebars.

The company actually refers to it as a mid-tail cargo bike thanks to its large rear rack offering a nod towards its potential role as a utility e-bike. That rear rack is designed with an 80 lb (36 kg) capacity, while the entire bike sports a 300 lb (136 kg) load rating.

Sized for riders between 5’2” – 6’3” (157-191 cm), the Flyer M880 also claims to support one additional passenger – presumably provided they are under 80 lb (36 kg).

The bike comes equipped with both a half-twist throttle and a cadence-based pedal assist sensor offering 5 speeds of pedal assist.

A 500W rear hub motor is paired with a large 720 Wh battery to create the electrical powertrain, while the pedal powertrain opts for a 7-speed Shimano setup. Use them both and you could stretch your range up to a maximum of 50 miles (80 km), according to the company.

All told, the Flyer M880 is priced at $1,699 before upgrades.

For parents hoping to carry two small passengers on back, the Flyer L885 is the better choice.

With a longtail cargo bike design, this electric bike has a stretched rear rack with running boards that can support strapped-down cargo or the feet of a pair of passengers.

The longer rear rack has a load rating of 150 lb (68 kg), while the entire bike can support 400 lb (181 kg).

The L885 gets the same electrical drivetrain as the M880, with both bikes topping out at 20 mph (32 km/h) on throttle-only operation thanks to their 500W motors.





The Flyer L885 also sports fat tires just like the M880, but the rear 26″ wheel gets swapped for a smaller 20″ wheel to make room for more cargo and a lower center of gravity. We’ve seen this before with the RadWagon, though that bike lowered both wheel diameters to 22″ to create a more nimble cargo e-bike with a lower center of gravity.

The Flyer L885 starts at $1,999. Both bikes come with included lights, fenders and mechanical disc brakes. Neither includes suspension, so make sure you don’t over-inflate those tires or you’ll be in for a bumpy ride.

Both models are expected to begin shipping in October, 2021.

What do you think of Radio Flyer’s new e-bikes? Let us know in the comment section below!

