Lectric XP 3.0 launched as most affordable 2-passenger e-bike, and we got the first ride [Video]

Phoenix-based electric bicycle brand Lectric eBikes has just unveiled its newest model, the Lectric XP 3.0. Full of new features and updated components, it’s set to likely become one of the best-selling electric bikes in the country.

That’s because the Lectric XP 3.0 is now replacing the Lectric XP 2.0, and it’s upgrading a number of key areas on that bike while retaining the same low $999 sale price. There’s also a long range version with 40% more battery for just $1,199. And for a limited time that promotional price includes free upgrades included a premium seat, suspension seat post, free lock and free upgraded headlight.

From the bike’s new brakes to dual passenger support and upgraded electronics, the new e-bike is chock-full of interesting new additions.

The company was kind enough to invite me out to Phoenix in early September and offer me the first ever test ride on the model, which you can check out in my video below.

But then keep reading afterwards to learn all about the new upgrades on the bike.

Lectric XP 3.0 first ride video

First, what stayed the same?

We’ll start off with what remains unchanged, which is essentially the foundation of the bike.

It’s still a folding e-bike with throttle operation up to 20 mph (32 km/h) or pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h). We’ve still got those fairly fat tires at 20″x3″. We’ve still got full LED light package, rear rack, and included fenders, which is basically the commuter trifecta.

And it’s still priced at the more than reasonable $999 that the previous XP 2.0 sold for. Plus the bike shows up at your door fully assembled, meaning there’s not much to do other than pull off the packaging material and start riding. No long assembly process needed!

So the best parts are still there, but the upgrades are where the real interesting features are lurking.

Two passengers, twice the fun

First of all, there’s an integrated rear rack instead of a bolted-on rear rack. That means it’s part of the bike’s frame and is thus extra strong. The rear rack comes with a 150 pound (68 kg) weight rating and is the key to making this a two passenger e-bike.

With the passenger package accessory (and extra $75), owners can add a padded rear bench seat, a set of foot pegs and a handlebar that mounts on the seat post and gives rear riders something to hold onto. If you and your buddy aren’t waist-hugging close then that will likely be a much appreciated accessory.

Lectric eBikes co-founder and CEO Levi Conlow took me out on an XP 3.0 so we could test the passenger package together. He got us up to around 25 mph or so (40 km/h) with me on back, and then I got to take the reigns and shuttle him along for a ride too.

There’s also a “passenger mode” that can be selected via the display to limit the speed to 10 mph (16 km/h) for anyone who isn’t comfortable carrying a second rider at high speeds. It’s a good idea if you’re not used to carrying the extra weight or if your passenger is of the extra flailing variety.

Upgraded motor and controller

To better handle the extra weight of a second rider, the Lectric XP 3.0 received an upgraded motor with extra torque and a higher current controller.

That increased current essentially translates into more peak power, which can be helpful on hill climbing and when getting rolling with a heavy load. The Lectric eBikes team took several XP 3.0 bikes to San Francisco to prove them on the steepest hills in the city, ensuring that the bike will work just about anywhere.

They’ve also made it even easier to pedal at those higher speeds by increasing the highest gear ratio. The 14t sprocket on the rear has been replaced with an even smaller 11t sprocket, meaning your feet won’t be spinning quite as fast at top speed.

And as Levi explained, “you can get up to 28 mph really freaking fast.”

Other improvements include upgraded touchpoints such as nicer hand grips and a more comfortable saddle. And as Levi again explained in his elegantly blunt way, “The seat just cups your butt better, there’s no better way to describe it.”

The bike also sports improved disc brakes with 180 mm rotors and 20% more travel in the hydraulic suspension fork.

A number of new accessories were launched as well, such as food boxes and platforms for delivery riders, Yepp seats for carrying kids, a brighter “Elite” headlight option (which is included for free as part of the Black Friday deal at launch), a new bike cover and waterproof panniers for carrying gear or groceries.

As I was riding the streets around Lectric’s Phoenix headquarters, I couldn’t help but feel like I was on a much nicer e-bike than what you’d expect to get for under a thousand bucks. That’s been a hallmark of the company ever since they launched their original Lectric XP back in 2019: Low prices and getting more than you bargained for.

There are of course other e-bikes out there with much nicer parts, that weigh less or that offer more precision engineered drivetrains. But they compete in completely different categories.

The Lectric XP 3.0 didn’t feel like a $3,000-$4,000 precision machine, but it felt like more than I would ever need for my everyday commuting and leisure riding, that’s for sure.

Lectric XP 3.0: Best bang for your buck e-bike

While I can always nitpick at the bike compared to the more expensive e-bikes I’ve tried, any complaints feel like pot shots.

Sure, it’s fairly heavy at 64 pounds or 29 kg, but that’s what you get with a folding fat tire e-bike with just about every included accessory thrown onto it.

And yes, the parts aren’t terribly high end. You’re looking at basic Shimano shifters, mechanical disc brakes, etc. But it’s all just fine stuff. It may not be fancy, but it’s name brand stuff and it also keeps the bike affordable. For the $999 price, I simply can’t think of another e-bike that offers this much bang for your buck. And when you consider that the long range version with 40% more battery costs just $1,199, this is a legit steal of a deal.

I’ve got no doubt that the Lectric XP 3.0 is going to quickly become one of the best-selling e-bikes in the country, and it very well may sit at the top of that list.

