Juiced RipRacer fun-sized 28 MPH electric bike launches today at promotional price

Juiced Bikes unveiled it latest electric bicycle model, the RipRacer, earlier this month. The new e-bike model uses a compact frame and smaller diameter 20″ fat tires to create a space-conscious layout that easily fits in cars and elevators. The RipRacer, which starts at $1,399, still offers high performance for anyone looking for a peppy ride.

With power and speed both synonymous with the Souther California-based e-bike company, the RipRacer was all but guaranteed to pack a punch.

And with two models available, Juiced assured that it did.

A Class 2 version of the bike powers up to 20 mph (32 km/h), while a Class 3 version cranks the knob further with a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h).

The Class 2 bike also includes a large capacity 52V 10.4Ah battery rated for 540 Wh. Juiced Bikes says that battery should be enough for around 35 miles (56 km) of range. The higher power Class 3 version has a larger 52V 15.6Ah battery with 780 Wh of capacity. That one should get closer to 55 miles (88 km) per charge. Keep in mind though that faster riding and more throttle use will likely reduce the real world range.

The battery also debuts Juiced’s new battery case, which comes with a carry handle and custom holder for an Apple AirTag to help locate the battery or bike should either become…. misplaced.

The batteries will also be able to dock into Juiced’s new charging dock, which should come out next year. The docking feature will serve double duty as a powerbank, as it will add AC and DC power taps to allow the battery to provide off-grid power for running other devices.











We got a closer look at how that will work from Juiced’s founder and CEO Tora Harris a few weeks ago.

Anyway you slice it, despite the small size of the RipRacer, it definitely still rips. Even the lower power model still pulls a peak 1,040W with a 750W continuous motor.

The higher power version seems like the more fun of the two though, supplying a peak power of 1,300W thanks to its higher power controller.

The bikes also include features normally found on higher-priced models, such as hydraulic disc brakes and integrated lighting.

The Class 2 RipRacer is launching at just $1,399 while the Class 3 version is priced at $1,599. Those prices are likely to rise after the promotional period, so this is a deal you won’t want to drag your feet on.

Also, Juiced is taking $100 off of every other model in their lineup with the code BF100, so you’ll want to check out the rest of the sales on their site too.

