Tidy the yard with BLACK+DECKER’s 40V electric trimmer/blower kit at $133 in New Green Deals

With fall in full swing, you might be looking for a way to keep your yard in tip-top shape ahead of the holidays. Today, we’re taking a look at the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX string trimmer and blower kit, which is on sale for $133. Down from $180, you’ll be able to kick gas and oil out of the garage while trimming the yard and blowing the leaves around this fall. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX cordless string trimmer/blower kit goes on sale

Through the end of the month, Woot is offering the BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX Cordless Electric String Trimmer and Blower Kit for $132.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $180 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far. Ready to take your lawn care routine to the next level, you’ll be able to ditch gas and oil with ease here. The string trimmer can convert to an edger delivering a 2-in-1 design that helps keep your yard in tip-top shape. Plus, the blower will make leaf cleanup a breeze too, now that fall is in full swing. On top of that, these tools are compatible with the rest of the items in BLACK+DECKER 40V MAX ecosystem, making it versatile as well.

WORX Gold Box discounts electric leaf blowers and chainsaws for fall yard cleanup from $97

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now discounting a selection of WORX outdoor electric tools just in time to help tackle all of those fall yard cleanup plans. Shipping is free across the board. At the top of the list, a must-have option to wrangle up all of those fallen leaves and the like, the WORX 40V Power Share Cordless Leaf Blower is now on sale for $142.95. Down from the usual $190 price tag, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen since some off-season sale pricing back over the winter with 25% in savings delivering the third-best price of all-time. Packed into this electric leaf blower are all of the features you’ll need to handle sending leaves and debris off your lawn. Its 40V system can pump out up to 90 MPH wind speeds with a lightweight design that makes it easy to carry around your property.

Amongst the rest of today’s WORX sale, you’ll find plenty of other electric tools that are perfectly suited at making sure your yard is in order ahead of winter. Including other leaf blowers as well as chainsaws to prevent any fallen trees or branches, some of the best prices to date are now up for grabs to make that fall maintenance more affordable. Just be sure to check out all of the discounts and make that final buying decision before the end of the day, as these discounts won’t be live past the end of today.

Power your off-grid home with Renogy’s 400W solar kit at 2022 low of $473

Amazon is offering the Renogy 400W Monocrystalline Solar Off-Grid RV Kit for $472.80 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $600 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022. This kit has the ability to output up to 1,600Wh per day with just four hours of sunlight availability. You can install the system on top of an RV, home, boat, or anywhere really. Included in the package is four 100W solar panels, a 30A PWM LCD charge controller, mounting brackets, cables, and much more so you can get up and going with off-grid power as soon as it arrives. So, if you’re looking for a way to power your home off-grid, then this is a solid choice.

Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201)

