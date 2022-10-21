Power your off-grid home with Renogy’s 400W solar kit at 2022 low of $514 in New Green Deals

Are you ready to stop your dependence on the power grid for running your home? Well, Renogy’s 400W solar off-grid kit has the ability to deliver up to 1,600Wh of power per day with just four hours of direct sunlight, making it a pretty stout setup for the 2022 low price of $514. Normally $600 or more, this discount likely won’t last long, so you’ll want to cash in on the savings before they’re gone. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Power your off-grid home with up to 1,600Wh per day

Amazon is offering the Renogy 400W Monocrystalline Solar Off-Grid RV Kit for $514.42 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $600 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked so far in 2022. This kit has the ability to output up to 1,600Wh per day with just four hours of sunlight availability. You can install the system on top of an RV, home, boat, or anywhere really. Included in the package is four 100W solar panels, a 30A PWM LCD charge controller, mounting brackets, cables, and much more so you can get up and going with off-grid power as soon as it arrives. So, if you’re looking for a way to power your home off-grid, then this is a solid choice.

BLACK+DECKER corded electric mower hits $158, its second-best 2022 price

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER Corded Electric 17-inch Lawn Mower for $157.93 shipped. Down from $179, this discount is notable as it marks the second-best price of the year that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this mower is perfect for smaller yards and is a great to help reduce your carbon footprint. Since it’s corded electric, you’ll find that there’s zero gas or oil required for it to function. There are also no batteries to change either, as it simply plugs into the wall through an extension cord. So, while you might not be mowing the lawn a ton now that fall is in full swing, it’s never a bad time to pick up an electric mower and ditch your gas-powered model that’s in the garage right now.

Swagtron EB7 Elite folding e-bike with 15.5 mile range falls to $585

Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB7 Elite Folding E-Bike for $585.39 shipped. Down from a normal price of $700, it still goes for as much direct from Swagtron and today’s deal marks the third-best price of the year at Amazon. This hybrid e-bike features 16-inch wheels and three riding modes. With the ability to switch between throttle-only, pedal-only, and pedal-assist, you’ll be able to customize the riding experience with the EB7 Elite. Capable of traveling at up to 18.6 MPH in throttle-only mode, this e-bike can also last up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. The battery is even hot-swappable so you can keep a spare in a backpack so you can have another 15.5 miles of riding on hand at any time. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for this e-bike to function, making it a solid choice for getting around town this fall. Dive into our hands-on review of the EB7 Plus to learn more about what Swagtron has to offer.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the 400W solar kit on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the 400W solar kit on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.