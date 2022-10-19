Swagtron EB7 Elite folding e-bike with 15.5 mile range falls to $619 in New Green Deals

While most e-bikes are big, bulky, and have a fixed range, the Swagtron EB7 Elite takes all those limitations to task. It’s compact, folds when you arrive at a destination, and features a hot-swappable battery for extended range when needed. On sale for $619, you’ll find the Swagtron EB7 Elite folding e-bike has a range of 15.5 miles per battery and the ability to swap when it runs low. There are also three riding modes and a top speed of 18.6 MPH when in throttle-only mode, making it a great way to ride around the town this fall. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Swagtron’s EB7 Elite folding e-bike has a swappable battery

Amazon is offering the Swagtron EB7 Elite Folding E-Bike for $619.11 shipped. Down from a normal price of $700, it still goes for as much direct from Swagtron and today’s deal marks the third-best price of the year at Amazon. This hybrid e-bike features 16-inch wheels and three riding modes. With the ability to switch between throttle-only, pedal-only, and pedal-assist, you’ll be able to customize the riding experience with the EB7 Elite. Capable of traveling at up to 18.6 MPH in throttle-only mode, this e-bike can also last up to 15.5 miles on a single charge. The battery is even hot-swappable so you can keep a spare in a backpack so you can have another 15.5 miles of riding on hand at any time. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for this e-bike to function, making it a solid choice for getting around town this fall. Dive into our hands-on review of the EB7 Plus to learn more about what Swagtron has to offer.

Ready your yard for fall with up to $105 off Greenworks gear: Leaf blowers from $42, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $105 off Greenworks electric yard gear. While you might not have lawn mowers on your mind at this time of year, there are some great off-season deals here as well as some gear to take care of those falling leaves. You can land the Greenworks 40V Brushless Cordless Axial Leaf Blower with a 2.0Ah battery and charger for $101.06 shipped. Regularly $150, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for over a year. This model can deliver up to 115MPH of leaf and yard cleaning power with its brushless, battery-powered motor and variable speed trigger. The 40V system is supported by the included 2.0Ah battery and charger with no gas or oil to fuss with.

If you already have some Greenworks gear and batteries in your arsenal, you can also land the Greenworks 40V (150MPH/135CFM) Cordless Blower on its own for $41.99 shipped, down from the regular $60. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in the last 6 months and is now joined by a host of other Greenworks gear. From lawn mowers and electric chainsaws to string trimmers and more, pricing starts from just over $52.50 on the rest of the gear and you browse through all of it on this landing page.

Ride comfortably with Razor’s UB1 seated electric scooter at $333 (2022 low)

Amazon is offering the Razor UB1 Seated Electric Scooter for $332.77 shipped. Down from a normal price of $440 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen this year so far. Delivering a way to get around the city in more comfort than a standard electric scooter, the Razor UB1 packs a built-in seat and 8-inch pneumatic tires. There’s a thumb-activated variable-speed electronic throttle which lets you ride at up to 13.5 MPH for as long as 40 minutes before it’s time to plug in again. Of course, you won’t need to use a single drop of gas or oil for this scooter and it’s the perfect way to get around the city this fall.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the folding e-bike on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the folding e-bike on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.