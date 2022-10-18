Rolls Royce officially unveils fully electric Spectre sparking bold new chapter in luxury

Rolls Royce is taking luxury driving into a new era with the release of its fully electric Spectre super coupe. The luxury automaker says the Rolls Royce Spectre is a “prophecy fulfilled,” and the world’s first ultra-luxury EV super coupe.

The brand that can make any head turn when one of its vehicles rolls by is entering a “bold new chapter” as it unveils its first electric vehicle.

However, Rolls Royce is no stranger to electric vehicles. Electrification, according to the automaker’s CEO, has been a part of Rolls Royce’s history for over 100 years. Rolls Royce founder Charles Royce said in 1900, “The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged.”

Mr. Royce was onto something there as electric vehicles are now rolling out at a record pace as consumers are increasingly looking for zero-emission transportation options.

Rolls Royce promised it would deliver a 100% electric vehicle in this decade, and it’s now making good on that promise.

After teasing the Rolls Royce Spectre prototype in September 2021, the automaker is officially releasing its first electric vehicle. Rolls Royce put its Spectre went through rigorous testing to ensure it embodies the “Rolls Royce experience in high definition,” representing the future of the brand and a new era of luxury.

2024 Rolls Royce Spectre

Meet the first fully electric Rolls Royce Spectre super coupe

The electric Rolls Royce Spectre is the next generation of Rolls Royce, its most powerful vehicle yet, and a successor to the Phantom Coupe.

The outside takes the best of Rolls Royce models featuring its iconic split headlights. The illuminated grille is the widest among any Rolls Royce, a striking difference from the direction most EVs have taken, to ensure it’s visible at any time of the day.

Rolls Royce redesigned the Spirit of Ecstasy, its quintessential symbol, with a lower stance to represent speed as “an intrinsic extension of her grace.”

As far as performance, the massive luxury EV will feature 577 HP and 664 lb-ft of torque, enough to power the coupe from 0 to 60 in 4.4 seconds, the automaker claims.

The Spectre includes an integrated battery, making it the stiffest Rolls Royce yet by about 30%. Although the company didn’t release specifics of the battery, it did note it’s aiming for an EPA-estimated range of up to 260 miles. Rolls Royce did confirm the Spectre will sit on the same platform as the legendary Phantom.

The inside gives the unmistakable feel of a Rolls Royce with pristine custom leather, an illuminated dashboard that adjusts upon opening the doors, and the iconic Rolls Royce canopy of stars introduced in 2007.

Rolls Royce didn’t give a specific price, but did say it would be priced between the Cullinan SUV ($348,500) and the Phantom ($460,000). Deliveries of the Rolls Royce Spectre are expected to begin in late 2023 as Rolls Royce trends towards an all-electric future by 2030.

