Rolls-Royce unveils first electric car, Spectre, and will go all-electric by 2030

Rolls-Royce announced today that its first electric car is going to be called “Spectre,” and it’s unveiled the first prototype.

The automaker also confirmed that it is going all-electric by 2030.

In 1900, Charles Rolls experienced an early electric car that was then competing with gasoline-powered vehicles. He said:

The electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean. There is no smell or vibration, and they should become very useful when fixed charging stations can be arranged. But for now, I do not anticipate that they will be very serviceable – at least for many years to come.

It took more than a century, but electric cars are now taking over, and the company founded by Rolls is getting in the game.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ chief executive officer, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, announced the brand’s first electric car:

Today, 117 years later, I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce is to begin the on-road testing program for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution and create the first – and finest – super-luxury product of its type. This is not a prototype. It’s the real thing, it will be tested in plain sight and our clients will take first deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Rolls-Royce didn’t unveil any details about the vehicle other than the name and the release date.

The automaker also shared some images of a heavily camouflaged prototype, which it says is going to look like the production version:

Along with its first electric car, Rolls-Royce also confirmed that the brand is going all-electric by the end of the decade:

With this new product we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030. By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products.

So you can expect the brand to unveil more electric vehicles in the near future.

