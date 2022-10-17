Pick up leaves with Greenworks’ 48V 20-in. cordless electric mower at $282 in New Green Deals

While you might not be thinking about picking up a mower right now, we have a deal that might change that. Greenworks’ 48V 20-inch cordless electric mower will be perfect come springtime, and the included 4Ah 24V batteries work with other tools from the brand. But, the real start of the show here is the turbo button which is designed to help with picking up leaves, making it the perfect tool for cleaning the yard this fall. On sale for $282, it normally goes for $400 and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since August. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Greenworks’ 48V electric mower can pick up leaves

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $282.01 shipped. Down from $400, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since August. While you might be done mowing for the season, it’s never a bad time to swap out your older gas-powered tools with new battery-powered alternatives. Utilizing two 24V Greenworks batteries, you’ll find that this will work with your existing tools from the brand as well. Each battery has a capacity of 4Ah and there’s even a USB port so you can charge a smartphone or something else while working on the yard. The mower itself features a 4-in-1 system which allows it to mulch, rear bag, side discharge, and then a turbo button for leaf pickup in the fall. Of course, you won’t use a single drop of gas or oil for this mower to function either.

EGO’s Power+ 56V electric leaf blower and chainsaw hit Amazon lows from $249 (Save $50)

Amazon is now offering the EGO Power+ 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower kit for $249 shipped. Normally fetching $299, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings in order to mark a return to the all-time low for only the second time. This is one of the first discounts to date overall, as well. EGO’s Power+ electric leaf blower arrives with a cordless design that’s powered by 56V battery. It can dish out 185 MPH wind speeds from the handheld form-factor which can run for 75 minutes on a single charge for easily handling the fall leaf cleanup without getting gas or oil involved. Completing the leaf blower itself is a bundled 5Ah battery and companion charger.

Also seeing a discount today courtesy of Amazon, the EGO Power+ 18-inch 56V cordless chainsaw is also marked down for one of the very first times. Dropping down to $329, this electric offering is now sitting at a new all-time low from the usual $379 price tag. It’s the very first chance to save since launching over the summer, and delivers much of the same integration with the EGO Power+ 56V ecosystem. Perfect for getting all of those suspicious tree branches taken care of before winter, this electric chainsaw is also ideal for chopping up fire wood and more.

Pick up the Jetson Canyon electric folding scooter at $701 (Save $199)

Amazon is now discounting the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter to $701.34 shipped. Down from $900, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time for this folding electric scooter. This electric scooter features a top speed of 15.5 MPH, which lets you get around town quickly without using a single drop of gas or oil. The battery boasts a range of up to 22 miles as well, which allows you to ride to and from work in most scenarios without having to plug in. However, you’ll find the built-in LCD display lets you track battery life, speed, and miles ridden so you know exactly how long before having to charge. There are also three varying speed modes to pick from which make it easy to ride for various skill levels. Plus, once you arrive at a destination, the folding mechanism lets you store this electric scooter with ease.

New Tesla deals

Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201)

