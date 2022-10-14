Pick up the Jetson Canyon electric folding scooter at $762 (Save $138) in New Green Deals

Ready to cruise around the city on a scooter to save on gas and transportation costs this fall? Well, the Jetson Canyon folding electric scooter is perfect for the task thanks to its folding design, 15.5 MPH top speed, and 22 mile range per charge. It’s on sale for the second-lowest price that we’ve seen yet, coming in at $762 from its normal $900 going rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Jetson Canyon electric scooter falls to second-best price yet

Amazon is now discounting the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter to $761.98 shipped. Down from $900, today’s deal marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time for this folding electric scooter. This electric scooter features a top speed of 15.5 MPH, which lets you get around town quickly without using a single drop of gas or oil. The battery boasts a range of up to 22 miles as well, which allows you to ride to and from work in most scenarios without having to plug in. However, you’ll find the built-in LCD display lets you track battery life, speed, and miles ridden so you know exactly how long before having to charge. There are also three varying speed modes to pick from which make it easy to ride for various skill levels. Plus, once you arrive at a destination, the folding mechanism lets you store this electric scooter with ease.

Goal Zero’s campsite-ready Yeti 1000 Core power station hits $899 (Save $201)

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Yeti 1000 Core Portable Power Station for $899 shipped. This is now marking one of the best prices to date from its usual $1,100 price tag. It’s $1 under our previous mention from several months back and the lowest since May thanks to the $201 in savings.

Ideal for keeping your gear running through tailgates and camping trips or just when the power goes out at home, this portable power station arrives with internal 983Wh capacity battery that’s more than well equipped for juicing up gadgets and appliances alike. There are notably seven different ways to refuel devices, ranging from a pair of full AC outlets to 60W USB-C, a car power port, and standard USB-A outputs. Get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Rad Power Bikes Black Friday Preview Sale goes live

Rad Power Bikes is launching a new Black Friday Preview Sale today heading into the weekend, delivering some of the best prices to date on its stable of popular e-bikes. Headlining all of the price cuts, the brand is now making one of its most affordable electric vehicles an even better value thanks to a rare discount just in time for fall joy rides. Marking one of the first discounts of the year and to date period, the recent RadMission Electric Hybrid Bike is now marked down to $499. Typically fetching $1,099, this is delivering a massive $600 in savings to go alongside the lowest price of the year at well below our previous $899 mention.

Centered around a 500W motor, this hybrid e-bike arrives as the most lightweight model in the Rad power Bikes lineup. The RadMission sports an old school sign with a single speed electric drive system that can travel at 20 MPH for upwards of 45 miles on a single charge. The mid-step design helps accommodate riders of all skill levels, as well. When it launched last year, we took the bike off-roading to test how the affordable price tag stacks up.

New Tesla deals

