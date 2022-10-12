Lucid Motors (LCID) tripled EV production in Q3 as it stays on track for 2022 output goal

Scooter Doll

- Oct. 12th 2022 10:19 am PT

Lucid Q3
0

Ahead of its full financial report next month, Lucid Motors has shared more optimistic production numbers for Q3, indicating a substantial ramp-up compared to previous quarters. Although the automaker has had to slash its annual output goals twice, Lucid says it remains on par with its latest goal of producing 6,000-7,000 EVs this year.

As a relatively young automaker that only began delivering its flagship EV, the Air a year ago, Lucid Motors ($LCID) has had to roll with the punches that come with any start-up, especially one publicly traded and valued as much as Lucid.

Fellow American automaker Tesla would be the first to admit that achieving scaled EV production from the ground up is a battle, no matter how much funding you have. Add a weakened supply chain in the mix, and Lucid has had a tough go of it so far.

In Q1 of 2022, the automaker reported just 360 deliveries and a $246 million cost of revenue. Still, deliveries had doubled compared to Q4 2021. Lucid entered 2022 with an annual production goal of 12,000-14,000 EVs – a number that had been revised following the automaker’s end to 2021, citing those pesky supply chain issues.

Q2 saw a further increase in production, up to 670 units and another $97 million at revenue, but with a $292 million cost of revenue. As a result, Lucid again slashed its 2022 expectations down to 6,000-7,000 units.

Although we do not yet know where Lucid Motors sits financially following Q3, its production numbers have jumped significantly and show welcomed promise for it to actually hit its 2022 production target after all.

Lucid Q3
Lucid’s upcoming tri-motor Air called Sapphire / Source: Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors produced 2,282 EVs in Q3 2022

According to its recent press release, Lucid Motors’ EV production more than tripled in Q3 compared to a quarter ago; 1,398 of those vehicles produced were delivered to reservation holders.

Based on these latest tallies, Lucid believes it is on track to achieve its revised production goal of 6,000-7,000 vehicles for 2022.

We will learn more details beyond just production numbers during Lucid’s Q3 earnings call on Tuesday, November 8, at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET. You will be able to access that live webcast here.

Trust we will report back on Lucid following the full Q3 report next month.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) is an electric vehicle startup located in California.
Lucid Air

Lucid Air

About the Author

Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com