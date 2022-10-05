Quick Charge Podcast: October 5, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Electric vehicle tax credits and rebates available in the US, sorted by state
- Ford raises 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro price by $5K amid ongoing supply chain disruptions
- Hyundai IONIQ 6 nears 400-mile range as one of the most aerodynamic and energy-efficient EVs in the industry
- How much does the Chevy Silverado EV really cost?
- BYD widens its presence in Europe by selling 100K EVs to German rental company SIXT
- ChargePoint launches CP6000 charger to help businesses transitioning to EVs
