Ford raises 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro price by $5K amid ongoing supply chain disruptions

Ford is raising the price of its base electric truck model, the F-150 Lightning Pro, by $5,000 as the automaker fights through lingering supply chain disruptions and rising input costs.

A day after releasing its September US sales report, which showed significant interest (+197.3% YOY) in the automaker’s electric vehicles, Ford says it will be raising the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro prices, according to a report from Reuters.

Although EV sales are rising quickly, Ford has struggled to keep up with demand. Ongoing supply chain issues (initially created by the pandemic and worsened through lockdowns in China) continue to be a problem across the industry as automakers race to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles.

On Ford’s second-quarter earnings call, CFO John Lawler explained to Bank of America’s John Murphy:

The inflation that we’re seeing, that’s going to continue to run through. And we’re seeing that, across the board, you know, from material cost, freight, fuel costs, et cetera. So, we see that continuing, and that’s up.

And then again this past month, Ford confirmed it was still struggling with parts shortages and further supply constraints.

Like much of the auto industry, Ford has increasingly been leaning into preorders for its electric models, creating pent-up demand.

However, it isn’t just the price of electric vehicles going up. Higher-end gas models are also getting price increases due to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors. And Ford is not the only one feeling the effects. Other automakers, such as Rivian and Tesla, have also raised prices.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares also said in an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien on October 2 that he expects:

The [semiconductor] situation will remain very complicated until the end of 2023, then will ease a little.

With this in mind, Ford reopened orders for its popular F-150 Lightning in August, raising the price across all models by $6,000 to $8,500. The automaker is raising the price of its base model, the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro, again today.

Ford F-150 Lightning Source: Ford

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro new price

The lowest priced Ford F-150 Lightning, the Pro trim, will now be $51,974 compared to its previous price of $46,974, according to Reuters.

Old Price New Price Adjustment 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro $46,974 $51,974 $5,000 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro updated pricing

A spokesperson from Ford claims the price rise is due to:

Ongoing supply chain constraints, rising material costs, and other market factors.

Meanwhile, Ford’s spokesperson says those who have already scheduled their order will not be affected by the hike, including government and businesses customers.

Ford says it will continue monitoring the price of its 2023 F-150 Lightning going forward.

