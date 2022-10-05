ChargePoint launches CP6000 charger to help businesses transitioning to EVs

ChargePoint, a leading EV charging company, is launching a new charging solution aimed at businesses looking to become a part of the future of clean transportation. The company’s CP6000 charger is ChargePoint’s “most flexible and serviceable global AC EV charging solution” for all types of electric vehicles.

Founded in 2007, ChargePoint has been a leader in providing accessible charging solutions to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles and ease the transition to a sustainable future.

For over a decade, ChargePoint has been building a network for the future of travel. The company provides EV charging solutions for homes, businesses, and fleets. Currently, ChargePoint’s network consists of over 200,000 ports (+350,000 via roaming access with EVgo) across North America and 16 different European nations.

ChargePoint claims over 133 million sessions have been logged to date, with a driver plugging in every second on average.

With a cloud-based subscription plan and integrated software solutions, ChargePoint makes it easier than ever for businesses to offer charging solutions while managing data efficiently.

As electric vehicle sales continue climbing rapidly, charging options are critical to assist in the transition. Furthermore, new regulations must be met to provide security for EV drivers. ChargePoint’s new CP6000 charger is designed to meet these challenges, giving businesses and fleets an effective, secure charging solution.

ChargePoint CP6000 EV charger Source: Business Wire

ChargePoint’s CP6000 charger provides innovative business and driver solutions

ChargePoint says the CP6000 charger is “designed to prepare businesses of all kinds across the globe for the next wave of EV adoption.”

The CP6000 charger is scalable with an output range of 3.7 to 22kW per port, offering “best in class” AC charging for single or three-phase power.

ChargePoint’s chief product officer, bill Loewenthal, talks about how the company’s new innovation is designed to meet the growing need for reliable charging, stating:

ChargePoint’s mission is to make the transition to electric mobility simple. As the result of ChargePoint’s experience shaping the charging industry over the past 15 years, we understand what is critical to station owners and drivers, including effortless charging experiences, scalable design, quality products and excellent service.

Loewenthal adds:

EV charging needs are universal, even if what and how we drive varies by geography. The CP6000 has been designed across our R&D facilities in North America and Europe to cater to the charging needs of businesses, fleets and EV drivers. Built on our decade-plus of experience serving EV drivers and all types of organisations, CP6000 has what businesses need to be part of the future of electric mobility.

ChargePoint’s new CP6000 charger is specifically made to meet the needs of the European market with contactless payment abilities and AC stations of at least 7.1kW. It can be integrated with the company’s software platform, allowing businesses to monitor sales and energy costs with the ability to control pricing in real-time.

ChargePoint’s CP6000 Source: Business Wire

Furthermore, ChargePoint says its CP6000 charger is fully compliant with the latest open standard, Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 2.01.

One of the first customers to implement the new charging solution, Bruce Galliford, CEO of RAW charging, talks about his experience so far, saying:

The new CP6000 series is a great addition to an already strong contingent of reliable, software driven hardware we offer our clients.

