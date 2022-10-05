Hyundai IONIQ 6 nears 400-mile range as one of the most aerodynamic and energy-efficient EVs in the industry

Ahead of the start of sales in Europe this year, Hyundai has updated the expected range for its upcoming IONIQ 6 streamliner. While the EV’s WLTP range only saw an increase of a few miles compared to its initial debut, its other specs like drag coefficient and energy efficiency could make it one of the industry leaders in both categories. The Hyundai team sure thinks so.

In the summer of 2020, Hyundai launched IONIQ as its own electric brand consisting of three initial models. This began with the IONIQ 5 crossover EV, which is currently available and remains in high demand in all its respective markets.

During that initial brand launch, Hyundai also shared details of its second EV scheduled for 2022, called the IONIQ 6, based on the automaker’s concept EV called the “Prophecy.” While most of Hyundai’s IONIQ news surrounded the 5 throughout 2021 and 2022, the automaker finally held a global debut of the IONIQ 6 this past July.

As a more compact “streamliner” sedan compared to its hatchback sibling, the IONIQ 6 debuted as a sportier and more aerodynamic EV that sits atop Hyundai Motor Group’s 800V E-GMP that offers advanced and relatively nascent technology like vehicle-to-load capabilities and some of the fastest charge speeds on the market.

During the initial debut, Hyundai touted its IONIQ 6 with a Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) range of 610 km (379 mi). However, the automaker has shared a revised range that’s slightly better alongside even more impressive tallies in drag coefficient and efficiency.

Hyundai IONIQ 6 offers an impressive 0.21 drag coefficient

Hyundai shared the revised specs in a press release today, expecting its IONIQ 6 to arrive as one of the EV industry leaders in multiple categories. To begin, the streamliner’s WLTP range has been revised to 614 km (~382 mi). A very slight gain, but a gain nonetheless.

In addition to range, Hyundai has also shared the IONIQ 6’s WLTP energy-consumption, promising it will arrive as one of the most energy-efficient EVs on the market. Efficiencies vary by trim, but under its ideal performance conditions (18″ tires, standard battery, and 2WD), the IONIQ 6 will deliver an energy efficiency of 13.9 kWh/100 km (13.9 kWh/62 mi).

Here’s how all the powertrain configurations compare, per Hyundai:

Battery Size Long Range

(77.4 kWh) Long Range

(77.4 kWh) Long Range

(77.4 kWh) Long Range

(77.4 kWh) Standard

(53 kWh) Powertrain 2WD 2WD AWD AWD 2WD Tire Size 18-inch 20-inch 18-inch 20-inch 18-inch Range 614 km

(381.5 mi) 545 km

(339 mi) 583 km

(362 mi) 519 km

(323 mi) 429 km

(267 mi) Energy Efficiency 14.3 kWh /

100 km 16.0 kWh /

100 km 15.1 kWh /

100 km 16.9 kWh /

100 km 13.9 kWh /

100 km

In addition to being a highly efficient EV, Hyundai is boasting the IONIQ 6 as one of the most aerodynamic in the market as well. At a drag coefficient of 0.21, the IONIQ 6 still has a ways to go to compete with the current leader – the Lightyear 0, which recently reached a 0.19 Cd rating.

That being said, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 will still arrive as one of the top 10 most efficient production vehicles ever made, tied with the Lucid Air. Byung Hoon Min, Hyundai’s head of its total vehicle performance development center, spoke to the team’s goal behind these design improvements:

We put every effort into designing the most efficient car in the EV segment. Our focus on improving aerodynamics helped to achieve one of the longest all-electric range vehicles available, which will reduce customers’ EV range anxiety and help grow the segment.

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will go on sale in Europe later this year, followed by North America in 2023. One major tidbit of information we are still missing is pricing, which we hope to learn soon ahead of the EU launch. Trust that we will keep you in the loop on that as we learn more.

