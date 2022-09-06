Quick Charge Podcast: September 6, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla updates Theater Mode for smoother navigating
- Elon Musk hints at Tesla finally increasing Powerwall availability
- Tesla is still having issues ramping up 4680 battery cell production, report says
- Tesla raises Full Self-Driving price to $15,000 – is it worth it?
- Tesla prepares launch in Thailand with hiring spree
- Honda locks up additional EV battery minerals in new partnership with Hanwa
- Porsche plans to introduce Panamera EV to compete with AMG EQS, Lucid Air
- $30k Lightyear 2 solar EV targeted for 2025 as company secures another $80 million in funding
