The Polestar 6 ‘LA Concept’ edition doesn’t ship until 2026, but already sold out in a week

Two weeks after announcing its O² roadster concept would see scaled production as the Polestar 6, the EV automaker has announced that all 500 slots of its “LA Concept” edition are all spoken for. Even though its scheduled launch remains four years away, the appetite for the Polestar 6 is strong.

In addition to bringing a refreshing focus to sustainability throughout the entire design and manufacturing process of its EVs, Polestar ($PSNY) is also unique in that its concept vehicles don’t always remain as such.

Many of you readers have often scoffed at our coverage of EV concepts, echoing a lack of interest because “it will never get made.” Polestar, however, begs to differ. In the fall of 2020, the automaker announced its Precept concept would be transitioned into a production model, even offering a documentary series following its design journey.

A year later, Polestar confirmed our suspicions that the Precept would, in fact, be known as the Polestar 5 sports sedan. That EV recently made its first public (cameoed) debut at Goodwood Festival this past July, ahead of production in 2024.

In March, we attended a special unveiling in Los Angeles that showcased Polestar’s O² roadster concept, complete with a deployable autonomous drone and a sporty, compact, roadster body. Like the Precept, Polestar followed up with welcomed news earlier this month that the O² roadster concept would see scaled production as the Polestar 6 in 2026.

This launch will begin with 500 numbered “LA Concept” editions of the Polestar 6, followed by more standard versions. Today, Polestar shared that, in less than a week, all 500 of those initial “LA Concept” versions have been spoken for.

“LA Concept” edition of Polestar 6 sells out for $25K down

Polestar shared the news of encouraging demand for the Polestar 6 in a press release today, stating that all 500 slots sold out within a week of the EVs production announcement on the wings of public debuts of the O² concept at the Quail and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath shared in the excitement surrounding the upcoming roadster:

The high interest from our customers shows that a stunning electric roadster like Polestar 6 has high relevance in the sports car arena. The open-top-plus-electric combination is clearly one that appeals to even the most die-hard petrol heads.

According to Polestar’s website, the “LA Concept” edition of the Polestar 6 will start at an “indicative” MSRP of $200,000 and require $25,000 down to secure one of the 500 available build slots. That already equates to $12.5 million in reservations alone.

If and when it launches in 2026, the “LA Concept” Polestar 6 features an exclusive Sky blue exterior and will be numbered 1 through 500 to mark its limited production run. Following the first 500 launch editions, Polestar will begin production of regular versions of the Polestar 6 roadster.

The Swedish EV automaker said that because of the high initial demand for the “LA Concept” version of the Polestar 6, it plans to open reservations for the regular versions later in 2022. The next EV to arrive will be the Polestar 3 SUV, which will make its world debut in October. Keep an eye out for that.

