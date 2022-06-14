Polestar 5 prototype to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed next week

Scooter Doll

- Jun. 14th 2022 11:03 am PT

Polestar 5 prototype
0

At this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, Polestar will showcase multiple EVs, including a prototype of its upcoming Polestar 5 sports sedan. Joining it will be the original Precept concept that inspired the Polestar 5 as well as a limited-edition Polestar 2.

Polestar is a Swedish premium EV brand launched in 2017 that currently has two electrified models on the market – the Polestar 1 PHEV and Polestar 2 BEV. Both will soon be joined by a third model, the Polestar 3 SUV, which will make its public debut in October.

The Polestar 3 is set to be the coming-out party for the Swedish EV brand as it will represent its first fully-bespoke design. Two additional models are already in the pipeline as well – the Polestar 4 SUV scheduled for 2023 and the Polestar 5 sedan in 2024.

In the fall of 2020, Polestar announced its Precept concept would be transitioned into a production model, filming a documentary series following its design journey. In fall 2021, Polestar confirmed that the Precept would, in fact, become the Polestar 5 sports sedan.

A month later, we got our first public glimpse of the Polestar 5 as it entered its prototype phase prior to production. Next week, visitors of Goodwood Festival will get their first up-close look at the Polestar 5 prototype as it drives up the iconic Goodwood hill.

Polestar 5 Prototype
The sneak peek image of the Polestar 5 unveiled in December of 2021 / Source: Polestar

Polestar 5 prototype, one of many EVs on display at Goodwood

According to Polestar’s latest press release, the Polestar 5 prototype will be one of several EVs on display in England beginning June 23. When it is not demonstrating multiple planned drives up the Goodwood hill, the Polestar 5 prototype will be on display at the First Glance Paddock.

Joining the festival parked at Polestar’s specific stand will be the aforementioned Precept concept as well as its O₂ roadster concept, making its UK debut. The recently announced Polestar 2 BST edition 270 will also be on display with the two concepts.

The most recent Polestar 2 model can be seen on Electric Avenue, where visitors will be able to book test drives on a closed route adjacent to the main festival area. Goodwood Festival of Speed runs from June 23–26.

Looking ahead beyond the Polestar 5 prototype, Polestar is expected to close its proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. ($GGPI) at the end of this month. When complete, Polestar is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol $PSNY.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Polestar

Polestar
Polestar 5

Polestar 5

About the Author

Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com