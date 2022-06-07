Check out the first official Polestar 3 image and teaser video ahead of October debut

Ahead of its world premiere in October, Polestar has publicly shared the first non-camo’d image of its upcoming Polestar 3 SUV alongside a teaser video. When it debuts, the Polestar 3 will be the first of three bespoke models for the Swedish EV brand to arrive over the next three years. Here’s what we know so far.

Polestar is a growing EV brand launched in 2017 as a venture co-owned by Volvo Cars Group and Geely Holding. The automaker currently sells two electrified vehicles – the PHEV Polestar 1 and the all-electric Polestar 2 – but there are at least three more on the way.

While the Polestar 1 and 2 share an EV platform and a look reminiscent of the Volvo brand, the automaker is planning to “move out of mom and dad’s basement,” as the Polestar America’s head of communications and PR, JP Canton, told us last March, regarding the company’s vehicles moving forward.

The first of this bespoke breed of EV models to debut will be the Polestar 3 SUV, which was first mentioned in 2019. The 3 SUV will be followed by a Polestar 4 SUV in 2023. Polestar’s original concept EV, the Precept, will enter production as the Polestar 5 in 2024.

Since we’ve only gotten camouflaged images of the Polestar 3 up until this point, we’ve be anticipating details of its official debut. Now we have a premiere window and our first full glimpse of the all-electric SUV. Let’s have a look, yeah?

A first look at the Polestar 3 before its October debut. / Source: Polestar

What we know about the Polestar 3 before its world debut

The EV automaker shared the image above in a press release along with a video teasing the world debut event scheduled for October 2022. Although we will need to wait until fall for many of the more pertinent specs (and pricing), Polestar has shared some initial details:

The Polestar 3 will feature a dual-motor drivetrain at launch with an WLTP targeted range over 372 miles (600 km).

The Polestar 3 will eventually offer autonomous highway piloting utilizing LiDAR sensors from Luminar and centralized computing by NVIDIA.

Consumers can expect to order their Polestar 3 beginning the day of the world debut.

Production is scheduled for early 2023 in the United States and China.

The Polestar 3 will also mark its maker’s entry into US manufacturing, an announcement made nearly a year ago to the day. Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath spoke at the time:

Polestar 3 will be built in America, for our American customers. I remember the great response when I first shared Polestar’s vision here in the USA and I am proud that our first SUV will be manufactured in South Carolina. From now on, the USA is no longer an export market but a home market.

A US production presence is a huge step into a market partial to large SUVs, but the Polestar 3 debut is expected to represent an even larger shift forward for the company. More specifically, it aims to sell its EVs in 30 global markets by the end of 2023.

Furthermore, Polestar hopes the Polestar 3 can help it reach its sales expansion goal of 290,000 EVs by the of 2025. For perspective, Polestar sold 29,000 vehicles in 2021, so they’re shooting for a 10x increase with the help of this SUV and the other two in the pipeline.

We are sure to learn more in October, but in the meantime, check out this teaser video Polestar provided:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.