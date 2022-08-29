Review: 28 mph Maxfind FF AT all-terrain electric skateboard rides better than the expensive boards

This is the first time I’ve had a chance to test one of Maxfind’s electric skateboards, but the budget e-skateboard maker has seriously impressed me. Having previously tested much more expensive name-brand boards, I can immediately tell you that the Maxfind FF AT rides just as well, if not better, than some of the bigger names out there. It may not have quite as much power (though it’s close), but it makes up for it in the ride quality.

Maxfind FF AT board tech specs

Motors: Dual rear 1,500W hub motors (3,000W total)

12s 3p (376 Wh) battery

17 miles (27 km)

28 mph (45 km/h)

Up to 35%

440 lb. (200 kg)

27 lb. (12.5 kg)

$1,048 (with coupon code ELECTREK)

Maxfind FF AT video review

Of course you’ll want to see this board in action, right? Check out my skating video below, then keep reading for my full review!

High-end ride, mid-level price

When it comes to all terrain electric skateboards, I tend to default to comparisons against the high-end boards. Pricey competitors like those from Evolve or Backfire are great options, but you’ve got to have deep pockets to get taken for a ride on those boards.

By comparison, the Maxfind FF AT offers high speeds and off-road riding for just $1,048 when you use the 5% coupon code ELECTREK. Is that a lot of money? Yes. But is it a lot compared to other all-terrain boards? Not really. This is an expensive industry, and barely breaking the four-digit threshold for an AT board is quite reasonable, by comparison.

Of course whenever I see a board at a discount price, I instinctively question how good it can be. But in this case, the Maxfind FF AT has quickly become one of my favorite electric longboards ever, street or all-terrain.

Of course the large all-terrain wheels make it great for trails, and I love the hub motors since there are not belts to cause alignment or debris-jamming issues when riding off-road. But the board is just so nimble and easy to ride that I find it great for street and city riding as well. Check out my video above to see what I mean.

In fact, one of the first things to blow me away was just how maneuverable the Maxfind FF AT truly is. The double kingpin trucks and included bushings feel like they’re made out of some alien material that somehow offers nimble steering and stable cruising at the same time.

Usually its hard for me to make 90-degree turns on a sidewalk while riding my electric longboards. Smooth turns are fine when I have a larger turning radius to run out, but tight right angles can be tricky. The Maxfind FF AT though — it can turn on a freakin’ dime. Right angle sidewalk turns are no problem. Though to be fair, even if you cut the corner and took on some grass, you’d basically be fine anyways since the wheels can ride over just about anything. It’s the Jeep of the skateboard world, without the snobbery.

The board is just weirdly maneuverable in a way I don’t normally experience on my other skateboards, especially my all-terrain boards.

In the beginning, that fact meant that the board took some getting used to. The first hour or so saw me still getting my bearings. I even flew off once or twice while on some mulched nature trails because I just wasn’t expecting the board to turn so sharply. But after getting used to the new characteristics, the board and I became one and I was cruising to my heart’s content.

There are other nice things too in addition to just a super maneuverable setup.

The deck has some good spring to it, absorbing the shock that can come with off-road riding.

The front carry handle is built right into the board, meaning you don’t need to get any accessories or bolt-on any protrusions.

And the swappable battery is an awesome feature that allows you to prolong your ride with an extra battery in your backpack. There are “long range” versions of the Maxfind FF AT that you’ll find on the company’s site, but they’re the same board with an extra battery or two. As it stands, a good 10-12 miles (16-20) km of range is reasonable if you’re riding hard, or even farther if you’re going easy.

I rarely took the Maxfind FF AT up above 20-25 mph (32-40 km/h) as that’s pretty much my sweet spot. The board can hit 28 mph (45 km/h), but that’s faster than I usually like to ride. For those that prefer to push the limits, the board will take you there.

The braking is what I would call pretty darn good, but not as strong as some of the other belt-driven boards on the market. Their extreme torque allows those powerful belt-driven boards to basically drop an anchor when using the electronic braking, but the Maxfind FF AT always stopped as quickly as I needed. I never once worried that I didn’t have enough braking power, and it seems to be able to stop quicker than I can really use as I don’t generally like to lean as far back as it is capable of letting you lean in hard braking.

The only major downside in the board that I can see is the theft issue related to the removable battery. It’s not a lockable compartment, but rather a simple thumb-screw for easy opening without a tool. That’s great for when you want to swap your battery, but not great if you plan to lock your board outside for a few minutes. The nice thing is that the board is easy to bring into a store or into class with you, since it only weighs 27 lb. (12.5 kg). You can also roll it behind you with the built-in handle or carry it up stairs if you need to.

And despite the low weight, it has a max load capacity of a whopping 440 lb. (200 kg). I don’t even weigh half of that, so I can’t vouch for whether that figure is realistic.

But considering the board seems to hold up to its other specs, this one definitely seems a good option to consider.

If you’re on the hunt for an all-terrain electric skateboard that offers good performance and good bang for your buck, the Maxfind FF AT very well could be it.

You can get more power, speed, and torque from the more expensive name brands. But you can’t get a deal like this.

