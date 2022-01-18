Mopar launches new at-home level 2 charger for Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee 4xe

Stellantis’ Mopar parts brand just announced a pair of new, branded, weatherproof indoor/outdoor wall charger units to help owners charge up their Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee 4xe hybrid models.

Stellantis is making it easier for buyers of its plug-in hybrid Jeep 4xe models to plug in at home by offering a new, branded level 2 (240-volt) wall charger that’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use and allows hybrid Jeep and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners to fully charge up their PHEV’s battery in, “just over two hours.”

The Mopar press release says its new Jeep branded charger is available as both a plug-in or hardwired version, and can supply up to 32 amps (7.7kW) of maximum power. It also says they’re portable, lightweight, lockable, and weatherproof for indoor/outdoor charging, and – thanks to their built-in Wi-Fi connectivity – able to be monitored and controlled via a mobile app and web portal.

“Our new, factory-backed, at-home, Level 2, plug-in charging units offer a quick, seamless charging solution for Jeep 4xe and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners,” said Mark Bosanac, North America vice president, Mopar service, parts & customer care. “At Mopar, we’ll continue to enhance the customer experience and expand our electric-vehicle portfolio of accessories.”

The new Mopar charging units are priced at $599 with a branded Jeep or Chrysler faceplate and are backed by a three-year warranty. Installation is being handled by Qmerit, and is not included in that price. For local deals on a Jeep Grand Cherokee or Wrangler 4xe hybrid, click here.

Electrek’s Take

As Stellantis expands its electric and electrified vehicle offerings and discontinues its ICE lines, its dealers are going to have to learn how to answer consumers’ questions about charging at home and on the road. Being able to point to the parts counter and have some of those questions answered is a step in the right direction, but it’s the bare minimum – and really should have rolled out alongside the company’s very first Pacifica Hybrid a few years ago.

If years late and incomplete is the best Stellantis’ US brands can do, I don’t hold out much hope for them surviving the emobility revolutions. Maybe Ford or Rivian will buy Jeep?

Source | Images: Stellantis.

