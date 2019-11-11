What would happen if you combined the thrill of zooming along the pavement on an electric skateboard with the go-anywhere freedom of all-terrain vehicles? You’d end up with the Backfire Ranger X2 electric skateboard, and you’d be in for a serious treat!

The updated Backfire Ranger X2

The Backfire Ranger X2 is the second edition of Backfire’s all-purpose, all-terrain electric skateboard.

We had a chance to test out the Backfire Ranger X1 earlier this year and had a blast on it. But now we’ve seen that good things can get even better. And as a cherry on top, you can get the X2 for $200 off – just use the coupon code at the bottom of this article. C’mon, we’ve got to get you to stick around somehow!

Upgrades over the previous version include faster speed, lighter weight, redesigned wheels, higher power motors, updated handheld wireless controller, and a whole lot more. Check it all out below, right after the video review (which you’ll definitely want to watch!).

Backfire Ranger X2 video review

Backfire Ranger X2 tech specs

Motors : dual 1,200 W hub motors

: dual 1,200 W hub motors Tires : 6.5″ airless honeycomb tires (replaceable)

: 6.5″ airless honeycomb tires (replaceable) Battery : 44 V, 454 Wh

: 44 V, 454 Wh Range : 16-22 miles (26-35 km)

: 16-22 miles (26-35 km) Top speed : 22 mph (35 km/h)

: 22 mph (35 km/h) Max hill climb gradient : 30%

: 30% Max load : 265 lb (120 kg)

: 265 lb (120 kg) Weight: 23.8 lb (10.8 kg)

How does it ride?

The Backfire Ranger X2 rides even better than the original on account of a few things. First of all, the board weighs less and feels more stable on uneven terrain. The whole point of an all-terrain board is to take it over tough, unforgiving terrain (and hopefully feel safe while doing it). The new, lighter board is more agile and flies even more easily over obstacles.

This isn’t only an advantage for the trails – it makes a big difference on the street too. Even though these boards are meant to tackle grass, sand, dirt and other off-road surfaces, many riders spend a significant amount of time on the pavement as well. The Backfire Ranger X2 makes a great commuter board for the same reason it makes a great all-terrain board. Urban jungles are full of obstacles that need to be surmounted, including curbs, trolley tracks, potholes, road debris, etc. And having big beefy wheels and a powerful motor gives you much more confidence to stay on your board and ride right over obstacles in your path.

I also love how maneuverable the board is with those double kingpin trucks. For such a big board, it actually turns in quite a tight radius. Backfire says the board has a 2 meter (6.5 feet) turning radius, though I’m not quite skilled enough to turn that tight. Even at my level though, it feels like I’m turning on a dime compared to other boards.

Then when you add in the flexy deck, you get a super comfortable ride. The wheelbase is quite large and so you aren’t really riding that close to the trucks like you would on many other boards. I’ve found that this translates into a more comfortable ride since the further you stand from the rigid trucks, the more you can take advantage of that flexy deck to act as suspension.

The new lightweight board is also so much nicer to carry around. It might not sound like much, shaving off 4 kg or 8.8 lb, but if you have to carry your board through a store or along the sidewalk, those pounds add up quickly.

The new wireless remote with OLED display is a big improvement as well. It still retains a nice, comfortable and ergonomic grip that feels intuitive while riding, but it also has a clear display and looks pretty awesome too.

When it comes to power, the extra boost of dual 1,200 W motors is a nice improvement over the previous version’s 900 W motors. But even with the extra motor power, I find that this is still an almost-all-terrain board. The softest sand or loose soil can still cause the board to get bogged down if you don’t keep your speed up to fly over it. Once or twice I had to hop off the board in a really loose soil area. But it’s usually a simple matter of kicking the board forward a foot or so to get out of a rut you dug for yourself and then hopping back on to continue riding.

For me, the Backfire Ranger X2 improves upon what was already a great product and makes this board an even better dual purpose commuter/recreational board. I can ride anywhere I need to go in the city, and then I can swing by the local park on the way home and shred up and down some dirt or grassy hills.

What’s not to like?

The Backfire Ranger X2 has an MSRP of $1,199, which is already well below some other competitors.

But if you hurry, you can grab a $200 discount and score the board for just $999 using the coupon code “X2SALE200″.

