Automate your A/C and heat with Honeywell’s Wi-Fi thermostat at $80 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of having to get off the couch in order to change the temperature of the thermostat? Maybe you’re looking for a way to save some cash this winter on heating costs? Either way, a smart thermostat will solve the problem. Today’s New Green Deals features a certified refurbished Honeywell Wi-Fi smart thermostat that’s on sale for $80, which normally goes for $169. It ships with a 2-year warranty and allows you to program when the thermostat should turn on or off so you can save money by not running your AC or heater when not home. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Honeywell’s Wi-Fi smart thermostat works with Alexa

Tech-Rabbit (99.5% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the certified refurbished Honeywell Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $79.99 shipped. Originally $180 and going for $169 at Amazon right now, today’s deal beats the all-time low that we’ve seen from a reputable seller so far. This smart thermostat is designed to be programmed so you can have it turn off when leaving and back on when you head home. By doing this, you can save money by not heating (or cooling) an empty house, which is wasted electricity since nobody is home. On top of that, Wi-Fi and Alexa control allows you to change the temperature up or down without getting out of bed or off the couch, and even delivers voice-activated command of your heating and cooling system. It ships with a 2-year warranty and you can find out more about eBay’s certified refurbished program in our hands-on review.

Segway Ninebot F40 scooter drops to $700 (Save $100) alongside other electric vehicles

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Segway electric vehicles with free shipping across the board. Our favorite has to be the new Segway Ninebot F40 Electric Kick Scooter for $699.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer is now delivering the second-best price of the year at within $9 of the 2022 low. The $100 in savings is still one of the first price cuts we’ve seen to date, as well. Segway’s latest electric scooter arrives as the flagship of the F series lineup. It sports an 18.6 MPH top speed and can handle going 25 miles on a single charge all thanks to the 350W motor. This time around there are also new 10-inch pneumatic tires that pair with improved shock absorption for a smoother ride, as well as a front-wheel drum brake to complement its typical regenerative breaking features. You can learn all about the new folding scooter in our launch coverage right here, too.

This week’s Segway savings also carry over to a series of other models at either end of the pricing spectrum. You’ll find some more affordable options for just getting into the EV game, as well as higher-end and much more novel ways to travel around like self-balancing offerings and more. Check out some of our extra top picks:

Goal Zero takes 20% off nearly entire lineup of Yeti power stations and solar panels from $48

Goal Zero is now launching a new Amazon storefront sale as we leave summer behind and head into fall, discounting a selection of its camping- and tailgate-ready portable power stations, solar panels, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Amongst all of the price cuts, these are some of the best discounts to date at 20% off almost all of the brand’s popular Yeti portable power stations, Nomad solar panels, and ways to bring some electric backups to your campsite, tailgate, or just for having around the house. Time and time again here at 9to5Toys we’ve walked away impressed from hands-on reviews on Goal Zero gear, and now is your best chance of the year to save across the lineup. Head below for all of our top picks.

