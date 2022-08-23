Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro kit sees first discount to $4,245 ($754 off) in New Green Deals

Are you tired of going off-grid and not having power to run your drone without a gas generator? Well, the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro solves that problem and more, all without a single drop of gas or oil. It features a 2,160Wh power station and includes four 200W solar panels that can recharge the battery in just 2.5 hours, making it a solid solution for off-grid power. At $4,245, you’re saving $754 with today’s deal and enjoying the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro sees first discount

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest Solar Generator 2000 Pro Kit for $4,245 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. This is a massive $754 below its normal going rate and saves 15% from its list price. It also marks the first discount that we’ve tracked all-time. As the latest portable power station from Jackery launched back in May, this setup ensures your entire campsite can be run all day and night with ease. The four included solar panels can charge the 2,160Wh power station from the sun in just 2.5 hours. What does that mean? Well, you can ensure that the batery is topped off before heading into the evening simply by having the solar panels out for a few hours before the sun goes away. For outputs, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro is quite expansive. You’re looking at three 120V AC outlets, a pair of USB-C plugs with up to 60W PD capabilities, as well as dual USB-A which can dish out 18W. Dive into our previous coverage to learn more about this premium off-grid power setup.

Sun Joe 24V Gold Box goes live with lows on electric leaf blowers, chainsaws, more from $30

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Sun Joe 24V outdoor electric tools with free shipping across the board. Amongst an assortment of ways to prepare for fall leaf cleanups and the like, a particular highlight has the Sun Joe iON+ Cordless Compact Turbine Jet Blower down at $49.99. This tool typically sells for $70 and is now on sale for one of the very first times. At $20 off, this is also a new all-time low. As part of Sun Joe’s 24V ecosystem, this cordless leaf blower is a perfect way to make the switch away from gas and oil this fall. It features a 2Ah turbine and cordless form-factor that can propel air at up to 100 MPH while still weighing less than 4 pounds. In the box is a battery and companion charger, which will have you ready to take on the fall yard prep in the coming weeks.

EGO’s 56V brushless leaf blower preps you for fall at Amazon low of $249

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 650 CFM Variable-Speed 56V Battery-powered Electric Cordless Leaf Blower for $249 shipped. Down from $279, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since launch back in 2020. With over up to 200 minutes of runtime on a single charge of the included 5Ah battery, this blower is perfect for cleaning up leaves as we head into the fall season. The motor itself is brushless and is designed to last the long haul. It’s also part of EGO’s Power+ 56V toolkit which means that the battery and tool here will work with other gear that you might have from the brand. And, of course, there’s zero gas or oil required for this blower to function.

New Tesla deals

