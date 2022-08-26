Podcast: cheaper Tesla Model Y, FSD price hike, Kia EV9, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, Tesla launching a cheaper Tesla Model Y in Europe, FSD getting a price hike, new Kia EV9 images, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) launches cheaper Model Y in Europe
- Tesla releases new software update with cloud-based driver profiles and a bunch of goodies
- Tesla sends cease and desist to billionaire running smear campaign
- Tesla FSD 10.69 update rolls out with $3k price hike, but is it worth it?
- Elon Musk tells early Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta testers not to complain
- Tesla dominates charging experience satisfaction, and that’s a problem now that it’s going public
- Tesla is doubling Supercharger design team in Canada, pushing to build more charging stations
- Direct-to-satellite Starlink coming to Tesla vehicles, but not in the way you’d expect
- Kia teases new EV9 images, its answer to the Rivian R1S with AWD, 3rd row, and more
- Ford reopens Mach-e orderbank, pricing, colors, and range updates
- Mercedes-Benz rolls first EQS SUVs roll off US assembly line – will it still qualify for tax credits?
