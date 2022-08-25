Tesla is doubling Supercharger design team in Canada, pushing to build more charging stations

Tesla is doubling Supercharger design team in Canada as it pushes to build more charging stations in the country.

The Supercharger network is the gold standard when it comes to fast-charging networks, and it helped Tesla reach incredible market shares in the EV market both in the US and Canada. While the automaker already operates the largest fast-charging network in the world, it is rapidly expanding.

In Canada, Tesla has been making a push lately; about a year ago, we reported on Tesla launching a search for new Supercharger site hosts in Canada. Tesla was telling site owners that the average Supercharger station gets 2,000 to 5,000 visits per month in the Vancouver area and 2,000 to 3,000 in the Toronto area.

The automaker manages the whole deployment process and maintenance. In the pitch to site owners, Tesla wrote:

Tesla vehicles are equipped with in-car navigation that directs drivers to nearby Superchargers, bringing new and repeat business to your location. Superchargers are completely maintained by Tesla so there is no extra upkeep or hassle — just fast charging for customers and visitors.

Now, Tesla is getting ready to ramp up the design and deployment of new stations in the country.

Jase Zampini, Tesla’s design lead for Supercharging infrastructure in Canada, announced that Tesla is doubling its team in the country (via LinkedIn):

Designing & building EV infrastructure in Canada is a special calling… 1. We’re a great big country with a lot of roads

2. Canadians are transitioning to EVs at a rapid rate, world-class in fact

3. On occasion it can get chilly and we see a couple snowflakes This is why Tesla is doubling our specialized Canadian team to lead the charge from coast to coast! Check out the multiple roles available linked to my profile

The roles Zampini is referring to are six Supercharger design manager positions in Toronto, Calgary, Kelowna, Vancouver, and Quebec.

In the job description, Tesla makes it clear that the Supercharger Design Manager role involve all deployment phases of Tesla’s Supercharger sites in Canada:

Construction feasibility and due diligence

Site layout and design (civil & electrical)

Electric utility service requests

Site permitting

Cost control

Project closeout documentation.

Doubling the size of the team in charge of deploying new stations is likely going to increase the pace of Supercharger deployment in Canada.

There are not many stations currently in planning in Canada:

It’s likely that this is going to speed this up, which local Tesla owners should appreciate. Other non-Tesla EV owners could soon enjoy the ramp-up in new stations too, as Tesla is reportedly planning to open its charging stations to all EVs.

