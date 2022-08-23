Tesla releases new software update with cloud-based driver profiles and bunch of goodies

Tesla has started pushing a new software update to its fleet with a bunch of new features, including the promised cloud-based driver profiles and bunch of goodies to make your Tesla experience a bit better.

This week, Tesla has started the wider release of its latest software update (2022.24) through 2022.24.5.

The update comes with new features and previously released features that are now making it to more vehicles in Tesla’s fleet of now over 3 million cars.

One of the biggest new features is the introduction of ‘Tesla Profiles’ – the integration of cloud profiles promised by Elon Musk last year.

The feature aims at making it easier to keep your preferred driver settings across multiple vehicles, including when renting a Tesla vehicle, which is becoming increasingly popular through the recent deal with Hertz.

Tesla describes the new ‘Tesla Profiles’ in the release notes of 2022.24.5 (via Not A Tesla App):

Keep your settings and preferences synchronized across all supported vehicles using your Tesla account, including: – Mirror, seating and steering wheel adjustments – Autopilot, driving and climate control preferences – Navigation, media and data sharing preferences You can set up your Tesla Profile from Driver Profile settings and change your profile picture from the Tesla Mobile app.

The software update also brings the ability to reposition the blind spot camera feed to different positions on the display to more vehicles.

Here’s what Tesla writes about the feature in the release notes:

Adjust the placement of your blind spot camera on your display by dragging the camera feed. The camera feed will appear in the same position when your blinker is active. To enable, tap Controls > Autopilot > Automatic Blind Spot Camera.

For owners with premium connectivity, Tesla is also slightly updating how it shows slower traffic conditions along your navigation route by now making the different colors part of the route line on the map instead of along it.

In the update, Tesla is also adding the ability to disable sounds on Sentry Mode:

To prevent disturbing neighbors, you can now disable the sounds made by Sentry Mode. Mobile app notifications will still be delivered. To enable this setting on the touchscreen, tap Controls > Safety > Sentry Mode > Disable Sentry Sounds.

The new update also brings to more vehicles the new driving behavior that includes automatically applying regular brakes when regenerative is limited. This is something that Tesla started rolling out earlier this year, but it is still making it to more vehicles through new updates.

The new 2022.24.5 also includes a few small changes that are not documented in the release notes, like the ability to uninstall video games on the Tesla computer to free up space for others and timestamps on tire pressure readings.

