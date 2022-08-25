Ford reopens Mach-e orderbank, pricing, colors, and range updates

Ford is making good on its EV promises so far, and today the automaker is reopening orders for the popular Ford Mustang Mach-e. We are also getting updated pricing, colors, and ranges.

The American automaker is aggressively transforming its fleet to electric. In fact, Ford plans to split its business into three units to focus on ramping EV production.

Ford will use its traditional auto sales to invest in its EV business and scale production. Its first release, the Mustang Mach-e, has been a hit since hitting dealerships in December 2020. The popular muscle car EV remains in high demand as sales rose 74.1% in July.

Then, Ford converted its hit F-series truck to introduce the Ford F-150 Lightning EV truck. The F-150 Lightning had its best month since its debut in April 2022, selling 2,173 as buyers catch on to the EV truck movement.

Overall, Ford’s EV sales soared 168.7% in July, outpacing the broad EV market. The automaker continues gaining EV market share as it locks up deals for critical raw materials to ensure it can meet demand.

So far, Ford EV models have been hard to get as the automaker sells them as fast as it can make them. Earlier this month, Ford reopened orders for its EV truck, the F-150 Lightning.

And today, buyers will get their chance as Ford reopens orders for the Mustang Mach-e with updated colors, pricing, and range.

Ford Mustang Mach-e Nite Pony Package Source: Ford

Ready, set, go. Ford is reopening orders for its muscle EV, the Mustang Mach-E. If you’ve been waiting, now’s your chance. Here are a few updates from Ford to be aware of.

Starting this fall, premium Mach-e models will be built on Ford’s extended range battery, with 290 EPA-estimated range on AWD models.

The new Mustang Nite Pony Package (featuring high-gloss black 19-inch wheels, a black pony, black interior features, door trim, and mirror caps on the trim) will be available on premium extended range models and the GT performance edition.

Two new colors for the Mustang EV include carbonized gray metallic and vapor blue metallic. These will replace dark matter gray and iced blue silver.

California Route 1 will be available for purchase with AWD.

The panoramic sunroof will replace the black roof on GT and GT performance editions.

In addition, Ford is updating the pricing of the Mustang Mach-E. The new prices are listed below.

Mustang Mach-E MSRP Select RWD Standard Range

Select eAWD Standard Range

California Route 1 eAWD

Extended RangePremium RWD Standard Range

Premium eAWD Standard Range

GT Extended Range $ 46,895

$ 49,595

$ 63,575

$ 54,975

$ 57,675

$ 69,895 Extended Range Battery

Nite Pony Appearance Package

GT Performance Package $ 8,600

$ 800

$ 6,000

The new pricing will be reflected on orders starting Tuesday, August 30. Moreover, if you have an existing, unscheduled 2022 model, Ford will give a private offer to upgrade to a 2023 model.

Electrek’s Take

Ford is raising the prices of its EV models as materials become more expensive to obtain, such as Lithium.

At the same time, most automakers are raising prices. It’s not just a Ford issue. It’s industry-wide. Tesla, Ford, GM, BYD, and Rivian are all raising prices because of supply strains.

However, new raw material deals will hopefully help bring prices back to normal. As the EV industry continues gaining momentum, the supporting factors are starting to come together (charging, raw materials, etc.)

Demand for EVs is rising, and automakers are trying to meet demand. Ford’s new Mach-e updates will give a new wave of buyers the chance to go electric.

