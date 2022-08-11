XPeng shares G9 features – charging 200 km of range in 5 mins, ‘immersive 5D experience,’ and 480 kW chargers

Chinese EV automaker XPeng Motors has shared additional details of its upcoming G9 SUV – a vehicle it is pegging as the “world’s fastest-charging mass-produced EV.” We’ve also have our first glimpse of the G9 interior, which will feature XPeng’s Xopera immersive media system. As a result, nearly 23,000 people have reserved the upcoming SUV in the first 24 hours.

Xiaopeng, aka XPeng Motors, continues to grow its EV (and eVTOL) lineup as one of the more prominent automakers in China, having only entered the segment in 2018 with its G3 SUV.

The G3 was soon joined by the P7 sedan in 2019, and both EVs have remained mainstays in XPeng’s fleet. The automaker has since expanded overseas, selling both EVs in Europe, beginning with Norway.

XPeng’s third EV was the P5, which debuted last summer and was expected to join the other models in Europe in addition to China, but the automaker suspended those plans this past June, citing supply chain constraints.

Following rumors circulating in late 2021 about what XPeng’s next EV offering would be, the automaker officially announced the G9 – an all-electric SUV that could charge 200 km of range in just 5 minutes.

At the time, we learned the G9 would arrive as XPeng’s most advanced EV to date and the first to be designed from the ground up for both the Chinese and international markets to be compliant with the C-NCAP and E-NCAP five-star safety design standards, as well as the EU WVTA vehicle certification standards.

We also learned the G9 would feature XPeng’s ultra-advanced X-PILOT 4.0 ADAS capable of full-scenario-assisted driving through its Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP). While we learned a lot about the G9, we didn’t get any details of its interior design, nor any inclination of estimated range or delivery timelines.

Following a press release from XPeng today, we now do.

Source: XPeng Motors

XPeng G9 garners 23,000 reservations in first 24 hours

XPeng Motors shared a slew of new details of its G9 SUV this morning before its official launch in China this September. Many of the details were a recap of what we learned in November, but there’s plenty of new and exciting stuff to unfold here, so let’s dig in, starting with the interior.

As you can see from the image above, the interior of the G9 is focused on immersive design and quality materials. The seats feature Nappa leather (tsk tsk, XPeng, not sustainable!), and their design outward toward the door panels was based on the Fibonacci sequence.

The G9’s cabin will also feature XPeng’s Xopera media system, which promises a 5D experience. The automaker explains:

Xopera simulates concert hall-level sound insulation by utilizing a Dynaudio Confidence audio system containing 28 speakers that produce a total output of 2250W. Xopera is the company’s proprietary media system, engineered to create a unique and immersive in-cabin experience. With the application of Dolby Atmos audio technology, hardware and software work in tandem to provide an immersive 5D experience. Users will experience seat vibrations, changes to ambient lighting, air conditioning, and in-car fragrances in addition to class-leading sound when watching a film, listening to music, or simply relaxing.

Source: XPeng Motors/Weibo

Lightning fast charge speeds

As originally promised in the fall, XPeng is still promoting some impressive charge speeds in the G9. The SUV is equipped with XPeng’s new powertrain system and what it is calling “China’s first 800V mass-production Silicon Carbide (SiC) platform.” XPeng says the G9 will be able to gather up to 200 km (124 mi) of range in as little as five minutes, but that’s a CLTC rating.

Furthermore, we have learned that the G9 will offer a max range of 702 km (436 mi), but that’s also according to CLTC standards. Still, XPeng says the G9’s range leads the entire class of midsize SUVs. Additionally, XPeng shared that the G9 has a peak motor power of 405 kW (front: 175 kW; rear: 230 kW) and a peak torque of 717 Nm. It can also accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in about three seconds.

What may be most enticing, however, are the new 480 kW S4 superchargers XPeng continues to tease. When asked, the automaker wouldn’t share what charge rate the G9 and its 800V platform could reach on one of these piles or when rollout would begin, so stay tuned for more on that because we’re very intrigued to learn more.

The last big feature to expect in the G9 is its full-scenario Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Here are some of its specs:

31 LiDAR sensors, dual NVIDIA DRIVE Orin-X intelligent assisted driving chips, Gigabit Ethernet communication architecture, and up to 508 TOPS of computing power

The first mass-produced interactive 3D user interface system in the industry 14.96″ dual screen equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 chip Both primary and secondary displays can be switched and shared seamlessly A 3D multimedia system projects the real world onto the screen, providing real-time feedback while driving

A brand-new voice assistant that responds to dialogue from all four zones of the car with millisecond response times

Reservations are now opened and have reached nearly 23,000 already, according to XPeng’s Weibo page. That’s a decently impressive number considering XPeng has yet to share what the G9 will cost.

The official G9 launch and opening of official orders are expected in September, with deliveries in China beginning in Q4. There are plans to deliver the G9 to European markets as well, but XPeng has not shared the pertinent details of that rollout yet.

