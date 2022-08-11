Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer blasts dirt and grime away for $129 in New Green Deals

Are you tired of having a dingy driveway? Maybe pollen is covering your home’s siding or car. Well, regardless of the dirt and grime that needs to be cleaned up, Sun Joe’s 2,030 PSI electric pressure washer is up to the task. On sale today for $129, you’re saving $30 and enjoying a 19% discount as well as enjoying the lowest price that we’ve seen so far this year. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Clean it all with Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe SPX3000-BLK 2,030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $129 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $159 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a 2022 low that we’ve tracked. With a 14.5A 1800W motor, this electric pressure washer can generate up to 2,030 PSI at 1.76GPM to deliver “maximum cleaning power.” The total stop system will shut the pump off when the trigger isn’t engaged as well, which will save energy and prolong the motor’s lifespan. Sun Joe’s system ships with five quick-connect tips and there are even dual 0.9LL removable detergent tanks so you can use each one independently or together. So, if you’re looking for a way to give the driveway, house, or somewhere else a cleaning as we head toward fall next month, Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer is the perfect tool for the task.

Ditch disposables with this eneloop pro rechargeable battery Power Pack at $50.50

Amazon now offers the Panasonic eneloop pro Rechargeable Battery Power Pack at $50.64 shipped. Normally fetching $65, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings, is the lowest we’ve seen this year, and beats our previous mention from back in January by $1. Delivering a series of rechargeable batteries, this bundle is a great way to help cut down on single-use consumables for everything from TV remotes to toys and other gadgets. Alongside the charger itself, you’re looking at eight AA and two AAA batteries, each of which can be recharged thousands of times and hold 2,550 or 950mAh charges, respectively. A storage case completes the package to ensure everything stays in one place.

ecobee SmartThermostat helps you ride out the heatwave with Siri at $196 (Reg. $249)

Amazon is now offering the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $195.95 shipped. Normally fetching $249, this is marking the first discount since Prime Day and delivers the second-best price of the year at $53 off. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the last few weeks of summer and even into the cooler months later this fall. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

A more affordable way to get in on the smart thermostat game falls to the ecobee3 lite. This alternative clocks in with a $148.94 price tag and delivers similar HomeKit support. This one is now only down from the usual $179 price tag, but also $2 less than our previous Prime Day mention to mark the best discount of the year. As far as features go, you’ll miss out on the bundled sensor as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. Even so, it’s a pretty notable way to upgrade to a smart climate control system for cooling off through the rest of summer. Especially at $30 off.

