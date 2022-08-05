Zeekr shares more images of its upcoming 009 luxury MPV, but not much else

Just a couple weeks after first teasing the public with shadowy images of its second EV model, Zeekr has shared several more images of its luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). While many here in the states would call this a glorified minivan, the ZEEKR 009 will join a growing segment of luxury MPVs in China.

Zeekr is one of many young luxury EV automotive brands in China, established in March of 2021 by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd – better known as Geely. Geely added Zeekr to its EV repertoire as a high-end brand to compete with automakers like Tesla in China.

The company’s flagship EV – the ZEEKR 001 – began deliveries in China in the fall of 2021. Deliveries have ramped up past 30,000 units to date, despite COVID-19 lockdowns and supply chain constraints rocking the EV production overseas.

In lieu of such hurdles, Zeekr remains confident in its plans to eventually enter the market in both North America and the EU. In addition to the 001, that entry might now include a second EV called the ZEEKR 009. The brand teased images of the MPV in mid-July, and has now followed up with additional images that actually include sunlight.

A better look at the ZEEKR 009 MPV

Zeekr posted the following images of the 009 to its Weibo page with the following caption (translated):

ZEEKR 009 looking at the world and being born with a heart that is far from the world.

Take from that what you will. Something could certainly be lost in translation here, but unfortunately, that pseudo-aspirational sentence is about all we’ve gotten with these images.

We do know that the ZEEKR 009 will sit atop Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform – an open-source EV chassis base unveiled last fall.

As for 009 delivery timing? Well Zeekr is only saying “coming soon.” We will be sure to share more details as they are made public.

