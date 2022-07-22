Zeekr teases its next EV – a luxury multi-purpose vehicle called the ZEEKR 009

Geely-owned EV sub-brand Zeekr continues to grow its range of EVs despite global supply chain constraints. On its Weibo page, the automaker has teased shadowy images of the next EV coming to its lineup – a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) called the ZEEKR 009, built with luxury in mind.

Zeekr is a relatively young luxury EV automotive brand birthed in March of 2021 by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd – better known as Geely. Geely’s added the Zeekr brand to its lineup as a high-end EV brand to compete with Tesla in China.

Last fall, the Geely first unveiled its Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform, an open-source EV chassis base. All of the EVs across multiple brands inside and out of the Geely umbrella, including Lynk & Co and Zeekr will sit upon this chassis base.

The ZEEKR 001, the company’s flagship EV began deliveries in China in the fall of 2021 and those assembly lines have slowly ramped up, even while COVID-19 lockdowns and supply chain constraints rocking the EV industry overseas.

Despite these hurdles, Zeekr is still planning market entry in both North America and the EU, and will soon have a second EV to shill to its global markets. Here’s our first glimpse at the ZEEKR 009.

Source: Weibo/Zeekr

First images of the ZEEKR 009 MPV, but not much else

The public caught its first news of the ZEEKR 009 thanks to a recent Weibo post from the automaker with the following caption (translated from Chinese):

SEA’s vast architecture adds another flagship! The world’s first pure electric luxury MPV officially named ZEEKR 009.

Unfortunately, these images are about all we know about the 009, other than that it will be a luxury EV, and its design will be a multi-purpose vehicle or MPV, a popular vehicle type in China that is just starting to become electrified.

MPVs are generally a mix between a large SUV and Minivan, offering superb passenger and cargo space. A luxury MPV could offer comfortable and stylish transportation for those looking to spend a bit more, perhaps for celebrities or politicians with teams that travel with them.

From the side profile, the ZEEKR 009 looks quite long, including its wheelbase, which should equate to a roomy interior. Thanks to an image from Weibo user @ZEALER, we’ve gotten an additional image of a ZEEKR 009 prototype that shows a large back end.

Unfortunately, Zeekr has not shared any additional details about its next EV yet. We will be sure to keep you informed as we learn more about the ZEEKR 009’s pricing and production timeline, especially if we might see it for sale in the EU or US.

