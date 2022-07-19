Porsche shares hardware and software updates coming to 2023 model year Taycan

Prior to the release of its 2023 Taycan models this fall, Porsche has shared details about updates. For the fourth year of Taycan EVs, Porsche is delivering a slew of software improvements, which will eventually roll out to earlier versions too. Consumers can expect a few hardware upgrades as well, but not many.

The Porsche Taycan first debuted as a 2020 model following its initial unveiling all the way back in 2015 as the Mission E concept. It currently sits as the German automaker’s lone BEV option but has found quick success. Porsche saw a doubling of Taycan sales in 2021 compared to a year prior, marking the beginning of the automaker’s progress in delivering an 80% all-electric fleet by 2030.

In recent years, Porsche has been developing an all-electric Macan SUV, which was scheduled to arrive next year. However, that model has recently been pushed to 2024 due to some development delays with its software. When it does arrive, it will be joined by an entirely new all-electric SUV and a 718 EV (Boxster/Cayman) by mid-decade.

There’s also the possibility of an electrified 911 equipped with solid-state batteries from Quantumscape too. Despite all this EV technology in the pipeline, Porsche still only sells the Taycan, which is now approaching its 2023 model year.

While the updates are not groundbreaking, they are noteworthy, as many of them will not only apply to the 2023 Porsche Taycan, but many to the models that precede it.

According to details released by Porsche today, the 2023 models of the Taycan will mostly see software updates that include bolstered tech in the UX/infotainment systems, powertrain, and thermal management. Here’s what we can expect to see:

Updates to Porsche Communication Management (PCM) and Porsche Connect: Colorful tile screen Revised user interface (UI) Updated design of head-up display (HUD) Spotify integration Wireless Android Auto Nearby charging stations can now be filtered by their power output.

Powertrain updates: Front motor de-energizes in “Normal” and “Range” modes in dual-motor Taycan variants, reducing parasitic load Recuperation setting is now retained when switching between drive modes. All-wheel drive (AWD) dashboard indicator now displays energy flow as well.

Thermal management: Battery can precondition faster and to a higher temperature, allowing for optimum charging curve performance, even at a higher state-of-charge (SOC).



All the software upgrades mentioned above will debut on the 2023 Taycan models, but Porsche shared they will also be rolled out to 2020, 2021, and 2022 models. More details of the timing of those rollouts will be shared at a later date.

Unfortunately, these updates affect too many systems at once to be performed through Porsche’s current out over the air capabilities, so current Taycan owners will need to bring their EV to a service center to receive the update when its available.

In addition to software updates, Porsche has added a few hardware upgrades to the 2023 Taycan as well:

Single color painted 19″ Taycan Aero Wheels have been replaced by polished and painted Taycan S Aero Wheels.

Variable Light Control is now available on all Taycan models with a panoramic glass roof. Each model also comes prepared for a roof transport system.

Preparation for Porsche Dashcam is now available. Prep includes a pre-installed wiring harness for both front and rear cameras available via Tequipment.



As previously mentioned, the 2023 model year Taycans are scheduled to launch this fall and will be available for order on the Porsche website or at your local dealer.

