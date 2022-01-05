Porsche reveals 2021 sales figures, more than doubles Taycan sales

Porsche just released its 2021 sales figures, and you’d never know there was any kind of supply problems from looking at them. Porsche Cars North America (PCNA) had its best year ever in 2021, up 22 percent from the pandemic-stained 2020 and 14 percent above the record set in 2019.

Even bigger news? It was Porsche’s electrified lineup that led the charge in 2021.

Porsche powered through the chip shortage seemingly unscathed, with 2021’s fourth quarter deliveries breaking PCNA’s quarterly record at 18,410 deliveries – about five percent above the same quarter in 2020.

“Our sales were driven by the strongest and most exciting lineup of cars we’ve ever had, combined with a shared commitment with our dealers to raising the bar for customer experience,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of PCNA. “It was a fascinating year, as sales of the Taycan more than doubled while the 911 benefited from the growing popularity of the icon’s latest generation. We worked together with our dealer network to meet and perhaps exceed the expectations of our customers when it comes to enjoying a Porsche … overall, we enter the new year with even greater momentum for the Porsche brand in America.”

Most interestingly, the Porsche Taycan outsold both the full gamut 718 Boxster/Cayman models and the Panamera combined. Porsche’s hot-selling EV made up 13.5 percent of all PCNA deliveries in 2021 and contributed to a combined “electrified vehicle” share of 17 percent.

Data supplied by Porsche Cars North America.

Electrek’s Take:

Regardless of how you feel about Elon Musk, Tesla established that electric = premium, electric = fast, and electric = SEXY S3XY. Without the Model S, there would be no Taycan, and one could argue that the Taycan is really the first heads-up competition the Tesla has faced. To see outsell the big-engine Panamera and Porsche’s “entry level” sportscars both is a huge testament to just how right Porsche got this car.

Expect Taycan sales to continue to be strong into 2022 and more battery electric Porsches to show up sooner than later, so long as the supply chain holds up.

Source | Images: Porsche Cars North America.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.