Aqua superPower turns on its first marine fast charger in US

Marine fast charging network Aqua superPower has expanded overseas into the US, beginning operations of its first marine fast charger in Lake Tahoe, California. The new Aqua high power DC charger at Tahoe City Marina is the first of a planned network of smart marine chargers to be rolled out along the lakeshore to support boat owners that have chosen electrified maritime vessels.

Aqua superPower is a fully marine-specific dockside network of fast chargers for electric boats. Aqua’s network has connected software and an accessible app to 150 kW fast chargers, specifically engineered and rated for use in marine environments.

Earlier this year, the growing marine fast charging network expanded its footprint further with the help of a new partnership with Tritium, a DCFC hardware and software manufacturer. This was followed by news in March that the company had signed a strategic alliance with electric boat manufacturer X Shore to promote market adoption through the expansion of marine infrastructure.

Currently, the marine-focused fast charging network operates chargers in Cote d’Azur, the Italian Riviera, Venice, Spain, Portugal, the UK, Sweden, and Canada. Today the US joins the list of countries offering electric boat charging through the Aqua superPower network.

The charging network shared the news early this morning alongside further plans to expand the charging network at the Tahoe City Marina. Marina General Manager Jim Phelan spoke to the fast charger installation:

As members of the Clean Marina Program, Tahoe City Marina is proud to be the first boating destination in the US to provide marine fast charging with the Aqua supercharger. This firmly puts Tahoe City Marina and LakeTahoe on the map as a viable location for electric boat owners and boat makers to bring their craft. The transition to e-marine mobility will accelerate as a result of the enhanced convenience afforded by the expansion of plug & go charging infrastructure. Partnering with AQUA superPower is part of our wider environmental efforts and to enable us to service the growing number of electric boat users. We look forward to welcoming clean electric boating to Tahoe City Marina and the Lake.

The Lake itself has seen a dramatic reduction in levels of burned and unburned gasoline products in its water since it banned two-stroke, carburetor engines in 1999. Looking ahead, the Lake-centric city looks to promote further sustainability for the Tahoe environment and its residents by encouraging all-electric boats. Those that can now charge quickly and safely at the Aqua Superpower charger. The network’s CEO Alex Bamberg spoke to the potential of the Lake for more chargers:

We are delighted to welcome Tahoe City Marina as the first US destination on the AQUA superPower marine fast charge network. This is a major step in bringing electric boating to Lake Tahoe as a destination that is world famous for its pristine waters. We envision a fully built out fast charging network around Lake Tahoe, starting with Tahoe City Marina to help drive the transition away from liquid carbon fuels. Aqua’s mission is to reduce the impact of boating on the marine environment and Tahoe City Marina is a prime example of the locations leading the way in adopting clean electric boating and the charging infrastructure we provide.

In addition to a larger network in the US, Aqua superPower has 150 additional fast charger installations in the works around the world.

