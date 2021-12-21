Tritium partners with Aqua superPower to expand charging network for electric boats

DC Fast Charging hardware and software manufacturer Tritium has announced a strategic partnership with Aqua superPower, the first fast charging network developed specifically for marine EVs. Together, the companies plan to expand electric boat charging on waterways around the world.

Tritium is a DCFC hardware and software manufacturer founded in 2001, operating out of offices in the US and Europe. Tritium brings its two decades of charging experience to EV networks around the world.

Following a definitive agreement announced earlier this year, Tritium is expected to finalize a SPAC merger with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II ($DCRN) in January of 2022.

Aqua superPower describes itself as the first fully marine-specific dockside network of fast charging for electric boats. Aqua’s network provides network software and an accessible app to 150 kW superchargers specifically engineered and rated for use in marine environments.

This maritime fast charger network was developed through a grant awarded to Aqua superPower under the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition, funded by the UK Department for Transport and delivered with the help of Innovate UK.

With a new strategic partner in Tritium, Aqua superPower will look to further expand its electric boat technology starting in 2022.

The Aqua 75 dual CCS configuration supercharging 2 electric boats simultaneously / Source: Aqua superPower ltd.

Tritium and Aqua superPower look to grow electric boat charging

Tritium announced its latest partnership via a press release, outlining the impact it will soon have on the electrified maritime industry. Aqua superpower has just begun deploying its network of marine fast chargers starting in Europe, citing recent installations along the Cote d’Azur and Italian Riviera, some of which were manufactured by Tritium already.

The electric boat charging network already has 150 additional chargers planned for 2022, with further growth to follow with the help of Tritium. Aqua superPower’s CEO, Alex Bamberg spoke to the new partnership:

We elected to work with Tritium for their forward-thinking technology, cutting-edge hardware architecture, and operational cost benefits. The requirement for a joined-up network of reliable and fast marine chargers to create charging hubs and corridors for electric boat users is absolutely crucial if we are to secure the transition away from liquid carbon fuels. The fully sealed design of Tritium’s DC fast chargers and clarity of the user interface inherently provide the robustness and ease of use needed in the marine and freshwater environment.

Tritium’s IP65-rated technology provides fully sealed, safe, and reliable charging alongside twin CCS ports and simultaneous charging capability, allowing for two boats to charge per pile.

Tritium has stated that its sealed-against-the-elements hardware already combines seamlessly with Aqua superPower’s network and user management technology. You can check out a video of Aqua superPower’s charging network in action below:

