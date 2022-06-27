GMC Hummer EV will get new ‘Extract Mode,’ delivering 16 inches of ground clearance

Following initial deliveries of the GMC Edition 1 Hummer EV, current and future drivers will soon be able to experience “Extract Mode” – an upcoming adaptive air suspension feature that can lift the vehicle higher than several competitors in both the combustion and electric truck markets. Check out the video footage below.

The GMC Hummer EV is a new all-electric version of the famed gas behemoth whose assembly reign ended in 2010. The public got its first glimpse of the all-electric Hummer in the fall of 2020 as part of parent company GM’s “Everybody In” electrification strategy.

In late December of 2021, the first deliveries delivery of the Hummer EV pickup began. We say that because following GM’s Q4 2021 earnings report, we learned that GMC had delivered just one electric Hummer last year.

Deliveries have continued to ramp up in 2022 (although there were only 99 in Q1) as GMC bolsters its assembly lines to support its all-electric models. As of today, Hummer EV pickup and SUV reservations total over 78,000, and those earlier customers were able to get locked into their initial price. As we reported last week, any reservation made after June 18 is now subject to a $6,000 price increase by GMC.

Whether you’re one of the few lucky consumers currently driving an Edition 1 Hummer EV, or you have one on the way, GMC is showcasing a new “Extract Mode” that brings the potential of the electric truck to new heights … literally.

A Hummer EV Pickup fully-lifted in Extract Mode / Source: GMC



GMC to launch ‘Extract Mode’ on Hummer EV in coming weeks

According to the American automaker, it is making good on a promise made last year, making its all-electric trucks more capable in off-road settings. In the coming weeks, Edition 1 Hummer EV drivers will gain access to Extract Mode via an OTA software update.

According to a spokesperson for GMC, some of the early-built Hummer EVs will have to visit the dealership to receive the update, coinciding with a change in the vehicle’s ride height sensor, but most additions of Extract Mode can be done over the air.

The software update engages the truck’s adaptive air suspension to achieve an improved ground clearance of 15.9 inches. According to GMC, that’s nearly six inches higher than Normal Mode and more clearance than the Ford Raptor, Bronco Raptor, Ram TRX, and Rivian R1T.

Here’s a table comparing how the three height levels will compare once Extract Mode officially arrives in Hummer EVs:

GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Normal Mode Raised Mode Extract Mode Max Ground Clearance (in./mm) 10.1 / 257 11.9 / 302 15.9 / 404 Front Overhang (in./mm) 34.7 / 881 34.7 / 881 34.7 / 881 Rear Overhang (in./mm) 46.5 / 1,181 46.5 / 1,181 46.5 / 1,181 Approach Angle (deg.) 41.5 44.3 49.7 Departure Angle (deg.) 31.6 33.7 38.4 Breakover Angle (deg.) 22.3 25.4 32.2 Water Fording Depth (in./mm) 26 / 660 28 / 711 32 / 813 Suspension Travel (in./mm) 13 / 330

According to the automaker, all future models of the GMC Hummer EV pickup and SUV will leave the factory with Extract Mode, as long as they are equipped with adaptive air suspension. Those Hummer EVs already on roads can expect the feature to roll out over the air in the next few weeks.

Check out a video of Extract Mode in action below:

