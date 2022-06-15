NIO finally launches its ES7 SUV with 578-mile range and vehicle-to-load capabilities

During an online event broadcast earlier today, Chinese EV automaker NIO delivered a robust presentation of product upgrades, existing model updates, and the official launch of its long anticipated ES7 SUV. The all-new ES7 is now available for pre-order in China and will come loaded with NIO’s latest EV tech.

NIO ($NIO) is a publicly-traded EV automaker founded in China in 2014. Since then, it has established itself as one of the leading electrified brand thanks to its ES8, ES6, and EC6 SUVs.

In January of 2021, the automaker unveiled its first sedan – the ET7. By the end of 2021, NIO followed up with its second sedan, called the ET5. This smaller sedan began its validation prototype phase in January and will soon join the ET7 on roads in China and Europe.

Since the debut of the ET5, there has been a consistently spinning rumor mill of a new all-electric SUV from NIO called the ES7. This past February, NIO shared that it would officially unveil its new ES7 SUV in April.

However, a rise in COVID-19 cases led to a lockdown in Shanghai where NIO’s global headquarters is located. As a result, the debut was pushed to late May. Following a third postponement, we learned that NIO would finally share the pertinent details of the ES7 in June – this time as an online event.

This morning in China, the public launch of the NIO ES7 finally took place, and we’ve learned a lot more about the company’s newest electric SUV.

NIO shared details of the ES7 in a press release following its online event held from China. The new SUV is the first to use NIO’s NT 2.0 Platform and the first to demonstrate the automaker’s “Design for AD” ethos.

The ES7’s exterior features a Shark Nose front fascia, distinct wheel arches, and “AirWing” taillights. We also learned some of the ES7 SUV’s performance specs:

Second-generation high-efficiency e-drive platform with the SiC power module

0 to 100km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in 3.9 seconds

100 to 0km/h braking within 33.9 meters

Air suspension standard on all ES7 variations

Drag coefficient as low as 0.263

Range estimates (CLTC) 75 kWh Standard Range Battery – 485 km (301 miles) 150 kWh Ultralong Range Battery – 930 km (578 miles)



Additionally, the ES7 will arrive as one of the first certified passenger vehicles in China with the ability to tow a caravan or a trailer. The electric tow bar (optional add-on) has a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 kg (4,440 lb). Not only can the ES7 SUV supply power to towed equipment, but it can also support vehicle-to-load (V2L) discharging and “Camping Mode” to power outside devices.

V2L capabilities / Source: NIO

Interior of the NIO ES7

With the interior of the ES7, NIO continued its design vision of providing a “second living room” complete with front seats that feature heating, ventilation, and massaging. Each NIO ES7 will come standard with PanoCinema – NIO’s chosen AR/VR compatible digital cockpit system.

Additionally, NIO and AR device company NREAL developed custom AR glasses for the SUV that can project a 201″ screen out six meters from its passengers. Here are some additional interior specs:

A 2,960 mm wheelbase offering an extra spacious cabin.

Rear seats that are heated and power-adjustable to decline between 23°-31°

256-color digital waterfall ambient lighting

7.1.4 Dolby Atmos surround sound system

ES7 features debut of “NIO Digital System for Evolving Smart Technology” Banyan smart operating system on the NT2 platform NIO Aquila Super Sensing NIO Adam Super Computing Latest NIO Autonomous Driving (NAD) that will gradually achieve safe point-to-point autonomous driving in scenarios like highways, parking, and battery swapping



ES7 pricing and delivery timelines

According to NIO, these are the starting MSRPs for the ES7 in China:

Standard 75 kWh battery – RMB 468,000 ($69,700) before subsidies

Ultralong 100 kWh battery – RMB 526,000 ($78,350) before subsidies

ES7 Premier Edition – 548,000 ($81,600) before subsidies

Customers who choose battery-as-a-service (BaaS) will pay a pre-subsidy price starting at RMB 398,000 ($51,800).

Preorders for the ES7 are now available on the NIO app. Deliveries are expected to begin in China on August 28. No word yet about preorders or deliveries to the EU.

You can check out the full 45-minute online product event below:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.