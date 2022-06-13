Scania launches its regional long-haul electric truck

Swedish commercial vehicle maker Scania has debuted its regional long-haul electric truck that will be available in Europe as both a rigid truck and a tractor-trailer.

Scania regional long-haul electric truck

Scania says that its 4×2, or single-axle, tractor with six batteries – 624 kWh of batteries installed – can expect to achieve up to 350 km (217 miles) in range, with an average speed of 80 km/hour (50 mph) on highways. The company notes that range will of course vary with weight, configuration, and topography.

The truck will achieve full charge in less than 90 minutes – half the length of a driver’s mandated 45-minute rest period for every 4.5 hours of driving in Europe – at 375 kW. An hour of charging will add around 270 to 300 km (168 to 186 miles) of range. Both the Scania 45 R and S series feature a 410 kW powertrain.

Scania writes about its electric truck:

A 4×2 tractor will need an axle distance of 4,150 mm when carrying six batteries, thus benefiting from the Increased Vehicle Dimension regulation in Europe. Gross train weights up to 64 tonnes, as per the typical Nordic combination, can be specified.

Fredrik Allard, senior vice president and head of electrification at Scania, said:

With this major addition to our existing hybrids and the BEVs for urban distribution we introduced in 2020, we can now offer a sustainable and multi-faceted portfolio of zero-emission solutions for our customers.

Check out Scania’s video about its new electric truck for regional operations here:

Electric trucks have a small market share in Europe but are seeing an extremely rapid growth rate, especially in northern European countries like Germany and the Netherlands. Volvo Trucks was the market leader for heavy electric trucks in Europe 2021 with a market share of 42%.

